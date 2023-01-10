Why Euphoria’s Chloe Cherry Left the Porn Industry

Watch : Barbie Ferreira EXITS Euphoria Ahead of Season 3

Chloe Cherry is sharing an honest message about her career change.

The Euphoria star appeared on a recent episode of Emily Ratajkowski's High Low podcast where she explained why she decided she wanted to leave the porn industry.

"[I decided to stop] just because of the fact that I know that you can only do it for so long in your life," Chloe, who plays the character of Faye on the hit HBO series, explained on the Jan. 10 episode.

"And yes, I'm only 25. Like I have plenty time to do it, but I figured I would stop now while I'm ahead rather than wait until I age out of something."

She went on to share how as she ages, she felt it was important to bow out of the industry sooner rather than later.

"I'd rather just kind of stop and put a cap in it and just tie it up in a nice bow and have that really awesome porn career that went really well rather than trying to do more with it," Chloe noted, adding that her career move into the acting world has also changed the dynamic. "Like it went so well and now I'm at this other side of things that like having sex with me, it's not the same as doing porn."