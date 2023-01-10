Jana Kramer Reveals She's Back in the Dating Game With Scottish Athlete

Watch : Jana Kramer DATED Chris Evans and Tells Why Things Ended

Jana Kramer won't give up on finding true love.

In fact, the "Why Ya Wanna" singer recently confirmed that she's in a new relationship, revealing on her Whine Down podcast that she's currently out of the country visiting her "boyfriend." And although she stopped short of publicly sharing his name, Jana did hint that her new man is an athlete who hails from Scotland.

"I'm in England right now, I went to Scotland for two days because he had two off days," she said on the Jan. 9 episode of the iHeartRadio podcast. "Went and saw this beautiful cathedral, it was so pretty, visited a few people."

While Jana clearly enjoyed her time in Scotland, she noted on the podcast that the last time she was in the country she was with her ex-husband Mike Caussin. "Never in a million years...did I think, 'Oh in four years I'm gonna be here with my boyfriend,'" the One Tree Hill alum shared. "He's a sweetheart and yeah, I am not single."