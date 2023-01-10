How I Met Your Father Season 2 Promises New Love, Breakups and Even Meghan Trainor

Watch : Hilary Duff Details Hulu's "How I Met Your Father" Finale

Thirty, flirty and not exactly thriving.

In the season two trailer of How I Met Your Father, released Jan. 10, Hilary Duff's Sophie and her pals continue to amble through adulthood—as she and Valentina (Francia Raisa) note that they are "trash" and "trainwrecks" as they enter their new decade.

But it seems the advice bestowed by Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders, reprising her How I Met Your Mother role) that "timing is everything" is paying off. The trailer shows that Sophie is once again dating, only this time he's an older man played by John Corbett.

The teaser also reveals that the rest of the gang is going through their own personal changes. This includes a tentative breakup between Valentina and Charlie (Tom Ainsley), a second chance romance for Ellen (Tien Tran) and an old flame encounter for Jesse (Chris Lowell).

"We all want to meet the love of our life, but the world is not that simple anymore," Sophie admits to her future son in the clip. "We may not have been perfect, we may not have had it all figured out, but at least we had each other."