Brandi Glanville Says She Didn't See Lisa Rinna's RHOBH Exit Coming

Bravo fans weren't the only ones surprised by Lisa Rinna's Real Housewives of Beverly Hills departure.
After Lisa announced on Jan. 5 that she would be leaving the show after eight seasons, her former co-star and friend Brandi Glanville weighed in on the news exclusively on the Jan. 9 episode of E! News, stating, "I didn't see it coming, honestly."
But Lisa's break is one Brandi told E! News co-host Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and guest host Francesca Amiker is much needed for the longtime reality star.
"She's very happy about it, she's fine with it," the 50-year-old added. "She's like, 'I look forward to the next chapter,' and she's very okay with it, at peace."
But just like RHOBH executive producer Andy Cohen and co-star Sutton Stracke have previously expressed, Brandi also thinks Lisa's time on Bravo isn't truly over.
"I feel like she'll be back," she shared, "I feel like she needed a pause, just because her mom passed away during shooting. She didn't really get a chance to mourn that." Lisa's mother Lois Rinna died in November 2021 following a stroke.
As for how the Bravo star feels about RHOBH newcomer Diana Jenkins' recent announcement that she's leaving the show after one season? "She was boring, anyway," she admitted. "She didn't fit the show. For me, I just didn't think she was the right fit."
And though Brandi continued to shut down rumors of her potential RHOBH return—telling E! News that Bravo has "told me nothing"—fans will soon see her return to Peacock for The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip's upcoming fourth season.
"I'm happy to be back with Eva [Marcille] and Phaedra [Parks]," she said of her fellow returning RHUGT co-stars. "I'm the only single person going on this trip, so that's gonna be interesting."
Joining the returning ladies—including Vicki Gunvalson—for the new RHUGT season will be newcomers Camille Grammer Meyer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi.
But before that, fans can watch Brandi go head-to-head against other reality stars for a cash prize of $250,000 on Peacock's new competition series The Traitors.
All 10 episodes of The Traitors premiere Thursday, Jan. 12, on Peacock.
