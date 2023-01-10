Rupert Grint Hilariously Details Daughter Wednesday's Love of Target

Watch : "Harry Potter" Alum Rupert Grint & Georgia Groome Welcome Baby Girl

No matter what day it is, this story is sure to make you smile.

As his Apple TV+ show Servant comes to an end, Rupert Grint and his family have returned to his native England. And as he recently revealed on The Tonight Show, his daughter Wednesday is "struggling a little bit with adjusting to U.K. life" after spending "most of her time in America." But most of all, the 2-and-a-half-year-old is missing a certain big-box retailer.

"She's kind of been back and forth," the Harry Potter star explained. "She does love Philly. She loves hoagies. She loves water ice. The big one is Target. She is obsessed with Target."

In fact, Grint noted Wednesday would choose going to Target over visiting the park or the zoo.

"She loves going to different Targets and seeing how the layout's kind of slightly different," he continued. "And sometimes, she doesn't buy anything. She just wants to kind of browse."