Prince Harry's Confession About Losing His Virginity Will Leave You Royally Flushed

Prince Harry is sharing it all.
In his new memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex doesn't hold back from sharing the most intimate details of his life—including how he lost his virginity, revealing the "inglorious episode" occurred with "an older woman" when he was around age 17.
"She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion," Harry writes, per a copy of the book obtained by NBC News. "Quick ride, after which she'd smacked my rump and sent me off to graze. Among the many things about it that were wrong: It happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub."
This account is one of many Harry, now 38, shares in Spare, a title that gives a nod to the "heir and the spare" phrase that's been used to describe his older brother Prince William and him. Other topics Harry covers in the book include the death of Princess Diana, his past drug use, his experience in the British Army, the lead-up to his wedding to Meghan Markle and his relationship with his brother William and father King Charles III.
NBC News has reached out to Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace and both have declined to comment on the content of the book. (E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family).
