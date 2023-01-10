Hilary Swank Recalls the Creative Way She Hid Her Pregnancy During First Trimester

Watch : Hilary Swank on the Significance of Her Twins' Due Date

Talk about a million dollar baby idea.

Hilary Swank, who is expecting twins with her husband Philip Schneider, recently revealed how she hid her pregnancy while filming her show Alaska Daily.

As the Oscar winner explained on the Jan. 9 episode of The Late Late Show, none of the cast or crew members knew she was pregnant during her first trimester. And when Swank had to film running scenes for her character, who likes to jog, she became nervous.

"To do one to two minutes on screen, takes two hours," the actress, 48, told host James Corden. "They want it from this angle, this angle….You'll be running for two hours. I was like, 'Oh my god. I'm pregnant. I can't tell anybody.'"

So, she came up with a plan. Swank said she told her team she's a "really bad runner" and that she needed a stunt double. However, her co-workers weren't totally convinced.

"They were like, all of them, like, 'Huh? You? What? You need a stunt double to run?'" Swank recalled. "And I was like, 'Yeah, real bad.'"