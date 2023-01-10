Ellen DeGeneres Documents Raging Flood Near Montecito Home Amid Shelter in Place Order

Ellen DeGeneres wants fellow residents to stay safe amid the flooding in California.
The former TV show host shared a glimpse at a raging flood near her home in Montecito, Calif., on Jan. 9. Alongside her video shared to Instagram, DeGeneres wrote that the town is "under mandatory evacuation," adding, "We are on higher ground so they asked us to shelter in place."
"This is the five-year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people and people lost their homes, their lives," she said, referring to the 2018 mudslides that killed 23 residents. "This is crazy. On the five-year anniversary, we're having unprecedented rain."
Showing a clear view of the fast-flowing flood nearby, she continued, "This is the creek near door to our house, it never flows, ever. It's probably about nine feet up, and it could go another two feet up. We have horses ready to evacuate."
The comedian concluded her video with a message that the situation was not to be taken lightheartedly.
"We need to be nicer to mother nature because mother nature is not happy with us," she added. "Let's all do our part. Stay safe everybody."
According to NBC News, thousands of residents have been forced to flee as the severe rain continues to impact the state, causing one fatality and one child reported as missing.
As DeGeneres noted, the series of rain storms come on the fifth anniversary of a deadly mudslide that killed 23 California residents. At the time, the Ellen alum reflected on the tragedy hitting close to home.
"I'm heartbroken for our community of Montecito," she captioned a 2018 Instagram photo of the street in front of her house. "I'm devastated for the families who lost loved ones. I'm grateful to all the rescue workers. Please send love to Montecito."
(E! and NBC News are part of the NBCUniversal family).