Why Amanda Seyfried Was MIA for Her Win at 2023 Golden Globes

Honey, honey, how we missed Amanda Seyfried at the 2023 Golden Globes.

The Dropout star was nominated alongside George & Tammy's Jessica Chastain, Inventing Anna's Julia Garner, Pam & Tommy's Lily James and Gaslit's Julia Roberts for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture at this year's show.

However, Seyfried was nowhere to be seen at the Jan. 10 ceremony, where she ended up taking home the prize for playing former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. (For a full list of the show's winners, click here.)

Presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser accepted the award on her behalf after her name was called during the broadcast.

So, where was the Mamma Mia! star? As Mo explained, "Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a new musical this week and could not be here tonight."

It's unclear what project she's working on, though her IMDb page lists an upcoming appearance in the 2023 TV series The Crowded Room, co-starring husband Thomas Sadoski.