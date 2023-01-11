Golden Globes

The Complete List of Winners

Why Amanda Seyfried Was MIA for Her Win at 2023 Golden Globes

Amanda Seyfried missed her moment at the 2023 Golden Globes, where she won for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture. Here's why she was absent.

By Lindsay Weinberg, Daniel Trainor Jan 11, 2023 3:58 AMTags
TVRed CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesAmanda SeyfriedCelebritiesNBCU
Watch: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks FIRST Golden Globe Nomination

Honey, honey, how we missed Amanda Seyfried at the 2023 Golden Globes

The Dropout star was nominated alongside George & Tammy's Jessica Chastain, Inventing Anna's Julia Garner, Pam & Tommy's Lily James and Gaslit's Julia Roberts for Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Motion Picture at this year's show.

However, Seyfried was nowhere to be seen at the Jan. 10 ceremony, where she ended up taking home the prize for playing former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes. (For a full list of the show's winners, click here.)

Presenters Mo Brings Plenty and Cole Hauser accepted the award on her behalf after her name was called during the broadcast.

So, where was the Mamma Mia! star? As Mo explained, "Amanda Seyfried is deep in the process of creating a new musical this week and could not be here tonight." 

It's unclear what project she's working on, though her IMDb page lists an upcoming appearance in the 2023 TV series The Crowded Room, co-starring husband Thomas Sadoski.

photos
See the Winners of the 2023 Golden Globes

With Seyfried not in attendance, it's safe to say there were no turtlenecks in sight at the Golden Globes. But there were plenty of other daring fashion moments.

For all of the best dressed stars from the 2023 Golden Globe Awards, keep scrolling.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones

In Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Billy Porter

In Christian Siriano.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Michelle Yeoh

In Armani Privé.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson

In C.D. Green

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

In Oscar de la Renta and wearing Gucci jewelry.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lily James

In custom Atelier Versace, wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Charlotte Tilbury makeup.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Margot Robbie

In custom Chanel.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Salma Hayek

In Gucci.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez

In Valentino, with hair styled by René Furterer products.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Letitia Wright

In Prada.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Colman Domingo

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Ana de Armas

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Angela Bassett

In Pamella Roland and wearing Sarah Flint shoes and Chopard jewelry.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Viola Davis

In Jason Wu.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jean Smart

In Tadashi Shoji.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco

In Vera Wang Haute Couture.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Claire Danes

In Giambattista Valli, with hair styled by RŌZ products.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Nicole Byer

In Christian Siriano.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Tyler James Williams

In Amiri.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Niecy Nash-Betts

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Julia Garner

In Gucci and wearing De Beers jewelry.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Monica Barbaro

In Dolce & Gabbana and wearing Giuseple Zanotti shoes.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Michaela "MJ" Rodriguez

In Balmain.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

In Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis

In Safiyaa jumpsuit and wearing Anastasia Beverly Hills makeup.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph

In custom Aliétte and wearing Natalie Mills jewelry.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki

In Christian Dior, with her hair styled with PHYTO products.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Kerry Condon

In custom Brandon Maxwell.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson

In Christian Siriano.

photos
View More Photos From 2023 Golden Globe Awards: Best Dressed Stars

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

3

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

Don't miss the 2023 Golden Globe Awards today, Jan. 10, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

2

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

3

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

4

Why Zendaya Was Not at the 2023 Golden Globes To Accept Her Award

5

Jennifer Coolidge's Golden Globes Acceptance Speech Will Make You LOL