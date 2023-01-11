2023 Golden Globes: Jennifer Coolidge Reveals Which White Lotus Cast Partied Harder

Watch : 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises

Jennifer Coolidge knows a good party when she sees one.

The star of The White Lotus—who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Limited Series or Motion Picture for her work as Tanya McQuoid in season two of the HBO anthology series at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards—revealed which cast of the show raged more during filming.

"That's a toss-up," Jennifer exclusively told E! News' Loni Love on the red carpet of the 2023 Globes at the Beverly Hilton. "I think the Italians might party harder."

Season two took place at The White Lotus in Sicily and featured the likes of Aubrey Plaza, Theo James and Meghann Fahy, while season one took place at a White Lotus resort in Hawaii with cast members like Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney and Alexandra Daddario.

Jennifer, of course, was the only performer to appear on both seasons of The White Lotus—though she won't get a chance to party with the cast of season three after Tanya met a tragic end in the season two finale.

It's a role and an opportunity that Jennifer has certainly not taken for granted—but she didn't really see it coming.