Influencer Alix Earle Reveals Whether She Got Back Together With Tyler Wade

Alix Earle is flying solo.
The TikTok star recently confirmed her single status after parting ways from Yankees baseball player Tyler Wade.
As seen in a Jan. 9 TikTok video posted by @serenavanderslayyy, which features a recent screen recording of Alix on TikTok Live, the social media personality declared, "No I did not get back together with Tyler. I'm single."
Prior to giving this update, Alix announced that she and the athlete, who dated for three months, had split up on a separate TikTok Live session.
At the time, the 22-year-old revealed that their relationship had come to an end under fans' noses.
"We haven't been together for a hot minute," Alix said. "I've just been hiding it from you guys because I didn't feel like dealing with it right now. Even stuff I posted of me and my boyfriend—we were not even dating like a week or two ago."
As for why they parted ways? On Alix's end, she said there were a few reasons.
"We have been fighting for a bit," she added. "I just was not happy with the way I was feeling. He wouldn't post me."
E! News reached out to Tyler's rep for comment but didn't hear back.
@serenavanderslayyy alix confirms her & tyler are not back together???? #alixearle #tylerwade ? original sound - slay
A new relationship status is not the only change in Alix's life as of recent.
The influencer recently swapped her bright, blonde locks for a darker shade. On Jan. 6, she posted a TikTok debuting the new hair color with the caption, "WHO IS SHE #bronde."
It's all about new beginnings in 2023.