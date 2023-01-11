Michelle Yeoh's Reaction to Golden Globes Trying to Cut Her Speech Short Deserves Its Own Award

Watch : Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present

Michelle Yeoh is a winner in every universe.

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star took home the prize for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes on Jan. 10. She was up against Lesley Manville (Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Margot Robbie (Babylon), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Menu) and Emma Thompson (Good Luck to You, Leo Grande). (See the full list of winners here.)

Upon accepting the award, which marked her first nomination and win at the Golden Globes, Yeoh made sure to take in the moment—and nothing could stop her.

"Shut up, please!" Yeoh said as music began to play over her speech. "I can beat you up, OK? And that's serious."

Noting that it's been "an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today," the 60-year-old recalled the struggles she faced when she first emerged on the acting scene.