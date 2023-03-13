Mindy Kaling's Head-Scratching Oscars Outfit Change Will Make You Do a Double Take

Watch : Oscars 2023: See All the Couples Bringing Movie Magic

Fashion show, fashion show at the Oscars 2023.

Mindy Kaling made an interesting outfit change while presenting Best Music (Original Score) with John Cho at the March 12 ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The Office alum graced the stage in a daring black dress that looked identical to the white-hot custom Vera Wang gown she wore on the red carpet. (See all of the fabulous arrivals here.)

Both designs featured a plunging neckline with a bustier-like top, a cutout corset bodice and a slick-straight bottom half that included pointed collars at the hips. As if that weren't eye-catching enough, Mindy's gown also consisted of detached bell sleeves.

The Velma actress completed both of her looks with statement diamond earrings, a bold red lip and slick-backed hair.

And while Mindy decided to swap out her attire with a different version of her Vera Wang getup, E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi teased the creation beforehand, sharing on Live From E!: Oscars that Mindy's gown was designed in both black and white, but she requested the latter shade for the step and repeat.