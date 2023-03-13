Oscars 2023

See All the Winners (Live Updates)

Mindy Kaling's Head-Scratching Oscars Outfit Change Will Make You Do a Double Take

Mindy Kaling made a fabulous entrance at the Oscars 2023 red carpet in a white custom Vera Wang dress, but later in the show, she switched it up for a daring black version. See below!

Fashion show, fashion show at the Oscars 2023.

Mindy Kaling made an interesting outfit change while presenting Best Music (Original Score) with John Cho at the March 12 ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. The Office alum graced the stage in a daring black dress that looked identical to the white-hot custom Vera Wang gown she wore on the red carpet. (See all of the fabulous arrivals here.)

Both designs featured a plunging neckline with a bustier-like top, a cutout corset bodice and a slick-straight bottom half that included pointed collars at the hips. As if that weren't eye-catching enough, Mindy's gown also consisted of detached bell sleeves.

The Velma actress completed both of her looks with statement diamond earrings, a bold red lip and slick-backed hair.

And while Mindy decided to swap out her attire with a different version of her Vera Wang getup, E! correspondent Zanna Roberts Rassi teased the creation beforehand, sharing on Live From E!: Oscars that Mindy's gown was designed in both black and white, but she requested the latter shade for the step and repeat. 

photos
2023 Oscars: All the First-Time Nominees

So far, Mindy has been the only star to have made a style swap at the annual awards show. And it's safe to say that two dresses are always better than one.

Shutterstock

But of course, The Mindy Project actress wasn't the only celeb to wear a swoon-worthy ensemble on the red carpet. 

See all of the best dressed stars at tonight's ceremony.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Cara Delevingne

In Elie Saab and wearing Stuart Weitzman shoes and Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Angela Bassett

In Moschino.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Rihanna

In Alaïa and wearing Moussaieff jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Berry

In Tamara Ralph.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Halle Bailey

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Michelle Williams

In Chanel and wearing Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Salma Hayek

In Gucci.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Danai Gurira

In Jason Wu.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Allison Williams

In Giambattista Valli and wearing Fred Leighton jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Melissa McCarthy

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ashley Graham

In custom Alberta Ferretti.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Eva Longoria

In Zuhair Murad.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Mindy Kaling

In custom Vera Wang and wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Janelle Monáe

In custom Vera Wang.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Kate Hudson

In Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Stephanie Hsu

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ariana DeBose

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

In Versace.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sofia Carson

In Giambattista Valli.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Ana de Armas

In Louis Vuitton.

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Elizabeth Olsen

In Givenchy and wearing Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jessica Chastain

In custom Gucci.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paul Mescal

In Gucci.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Malala Yousafzai

In Ralph Lauren.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

In Tony Ward.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Andie MacDowell

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver

In Givenchy.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Harry Shum Jr.

In Adeam.

