Find Out the Former Housewives Returning For Season 4 of Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip

There are some brand new ex-wives on the block.

The cast of season four of The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip, the second of the Ex-Wives Club variety, is here—and some familiar faces are joining the fray.

In addition to the returns of Brandi Glanville, Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille and Phaedra Parks—who all appeared in the first installment of Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club, which features Housewives no longer attached to a franchise—the women will be joined by newcomers Camille Grammer Meyer, Caroline Manzo, Alex McCord and Gretchen Rossi, according to Peacock.

While the first season of Ex-Wives Club found the cast spending the week at Dorinda Medley's Blue Stone Manor—and also featured Tamra Judge, Jill Zarin and Taylor Armstrong—the upcoming season will take place in Marrakech.

The Moroccan location no doubt comes as welcome news to Vicki, who exclusively told E! News in July that she confronted Bravo head honcho Andy Cohen about Ex-Wives Club taking place at Dorinda's home in the Berkshires, while season one and the upcoming season three traveled to tropical destinations in Turks and Caicos and Thailand, respectively.