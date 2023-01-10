Chicago White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendricks Shares Cancer Diagnosis

Watch : Damar Hamlin Cheers on Buffalo Bills Teammates From Hospital

Liam Hendricks is updating fans on his health.

The Chicago White Sox pitcher took to Instagram on Jan. 8 to share that he was recently diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

"As a professional athlete, I have always been mindful to try and use my position in the public eye to the most positive ends possible by shining a light on causes or issues that touch close to home for myself, my wife and my family," the 33-year-old wrote. "It is in that spirit that I want to share some personal health news I have learned in the past few days, and do so on my own terms."

Liam—who married Kristi Hendriks in 2013—continued, "Hearing the word 'cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life."

The MLB star went on to note that he is starting treatment immediately and is "confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible."

He added, "I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."