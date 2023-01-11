Julia Garner Gives Sweet Shoutout to Husband Mark Foster After Golden Globes 2023 Win

Watch : 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises

Money is not happiness, but a Golden Globe may be.

After all, Julia Garner was beaming ear to ear when she won Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical-Comedy or Drama Television Series at the Jan. 10 ceremony. The 28-year-old—who played Ruth Langmore on Netflix's Ozark—was nominated in the category alongside The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki, Hack's Hannah Einbinder and Abbott Elementary's Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph. (Check out the complete list of winners here.)

This year, Garner is also nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television for her role as the convicted fraudster Anna Delvey in Inventing Anna.

Clad in a bubblegum pink Gucci gown, Garner gave her husband, Foster the People musician Mark Foster, a sweet kiss before taking the stage at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles on Jan. 10.