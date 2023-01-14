How Christina Hall Really Feels About Her Kids Following in Mom's TV Design Footsteps

Block, meet chip.
As Christina Hall continues expanding her business, the HGTV star can't help but notice that eye for design doesn't fall far from the tree with 12-year-old daughter Taylor—who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa—showing interest in following in her parents' footsteps.
"Taylor is just a natural," Christina told E! News in an exclusive interview. "She's actually really good at design and she's really good on camera. It kind of freaks me out, but I don't want her to do any of that for a while."
She does allow Taylor and her younger brother Brayden, 7, to make cameos in her new series Christina in the Country. But don't count on them to be the center of any episode.
"They film with us maybe a maximum of an hour, maybe once a month," Christina said. "I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that's something they want to do and pursue, more power to them. But most importantly, I just want them to have normal childhoods."
As for 3-year-old Hudson, her son with ex-husband Ant Anstead, she's chosen to keep him away from cameras and her social media feed.
What Christina is happy to share is her new reality of living in both California and Tennessee. In the new season of Christina in the County, the former Flip or Flop star will give viewers a glimpse into country living, which is far different from the sandy beaches of Orange County.
"The boys, Hudson and Brayden, love it," Christina said when describing her home outside of Nashville. "It's so outdoorsy and they love just being outside. They're hunting for the little worms called salamanders. We have trampolines. We have chickens. There's never not something to do."
As for Taylor, she a big fan, especially when she can bring a girlfriend along for some adventure.
"Our property is on 24 acres in the woods and it's completely private," Christina said. "You cannot see another house from the property. What you hear when you sit in the backyard is animals, like birds chirping. Deer and armadillos are walking through the property. It just feels very peaceful and tranquil."
Experience the beauty for yourself when Christina in the Country airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on HGTV and Discovery+.