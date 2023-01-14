How Christina Hall Really Feels About Her Kids Following in Mom's TV Design Footsteps

Watch : HGTV Star Christina Haack is MARRIED!

Block, meet chip.

As Christina Hall continues expanding her business, the HGTV star can't help but notice that eye for design doesn't fall far from the tree with 12-year-old daughter Taylor—who she shares with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa—showing interest in following in her parents' footsteps.

"Taylor is just a natural," Christina told E! News in an exclusive interview. "She's actually really good at design and she's really good on camera. It kind of freaks me out, but I don't want her to do any of that for a while."

She does allow Taylor and her younger brother Brayden, 7, to make cameos in her new series Christina in the Country. But don't count on them to be the center of any episode.

"They film with us maybe a maximum of an hour, maybe once a month," Christina said. "I want them to go to college and then later, much later, if that's something they want to do and pursue, more power to them. But most importantly, I just want them to have normal childhoods."