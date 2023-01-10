Barbie Ferreira Subtly References Euphoria With Her Latest Style Statement

Five months after exiting Euphoria, Barbie Ferreira seemingly paid homage to the show by wearing the same one-piece Maddy Perez (Alexa Demie) dons in the second season.

Barbie Ferreira is ready for the next season—quite literally.

Despite being fully entrenched in winter, the former Euphoria actress slipped into a sexy one-piece swimsuit while enjoying a sunny day on Jan. 8.

Barbie cheekily captioned her Instagram, "Lol winter," as she showed off her nature-printed Miaou look. The extremely cutout bathing suit featured a criss-cross halter neckline, a shark-bite opening in the front and a backless design that left little to the imagination.

Her former Euphoria co-star Sydney Sweeney reacted to the sizzling photos, commenting with four fire emojis. But Sydney's response wasn't the only connection Barbie's look had to the hit HBO series.

During the teen drama's third episode of the second season, Alexa Demie's character Maddy Perez wears the exact Miaou one-piece as Barbie, but in a bright pink and blue pattern. In the show, Maddy dons the look as she lays on a lounge chair with Cassie (played by Sydney) sitting by her side.

photos
Euphoria Season 2: Cast Statements on Controversial Moments

Barbie's subtle Euphoria reference comes five months after she announced she was exiting the show.

"After four years of getting to embody the most special and enigmatic character Kat, I'm having to say a very teary eyed goodbye," the 25-year-old wrote on Instagram Stories last August. "I hope many of you could see yourself in her like I did, and that she brought you joy to see her journey into the character she is today."

She concluded, "I put all my care and love into her and I hope you guys could feel it."

Instagram

And while Barbie's fashion IRL is just as swoon-worthy as Kat's, keep scrolling to relive her character's most stylish moments.

HBO
Goth Glam

Between the frosty purple lipstick and "Baby Girl" zebra print shirt, this is a goth glam look.

HBO
Timeless Beauty

Kat is the definition of picture perfect with her artful dress and classic but striking makeup—featuring bright lime green shadow and deep brown lipstick.

HBO
Green With Envy

Kat's metallic green long-sleeve steals the spotlight.

HBO
Bondage Babe

Kat steps into her power and this red dominatrix-inspired outfit is proof.

HBO
Heart Eyes

Kat wears her heart on her sleeve with this multi-colored vest, adorned with two dainty red hearts.

HBO
Groovy

Your grandma's couch, but make it fashion! Kat rocks a groovy dress in a variety of brown tones, which complements her lipstick.

HBO
Good Jeans

Kat rocks a denim pinafore dress in different washes, making it look oh so cool.

HBO
Lady in Lace

Kat's lace long-sleeve shirt paired with a lace-up corset offers femininity with an edge.

HBO
All Smiles

While watching Lexi's play, Kat showcases her colorful side wearing a fun rainbow-colored long-sleeve.

HBO
Total Trendsetter

Kat is a total trendsetter, wearing bondage-inspired looks before it turned into the popular bondagecore trend.

HBO
Teenage Drama Queen

Kat is the queen of mixing prints and patterns. Her equally bright makeup takes it to another level.

Eddy Chen/HBO
Femme Fatale

Another great zebra stripe shirt! This time, Kat wears the animal print in a mustard yellow color, which adds a retro vibe to her beehive updo and spikey lower lashes.

HBO
Harness-ing Power

This is the iconic outfit when Kat utters her famous line: "There's nothing more powerful than a fat girl who doesn't give a f--k."

