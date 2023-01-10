Ginny & Georgia's Antonia Gentry and Felix Mallard Tease What's Next for Ginny and Marcus

Watch : Behind The Scenes With The Cast of Ginny and Georgia

Warning: This article contains spoilers from season two of Ginny & Georgia.

Sometimes, a good friend is what you really need.

That's certainly the case when it comes to high school sweethearts Ginny (Antonia Gentry) and Marcus (Felix Mallard), both of whom struggled with their respective mental health in season two of Netflix's Ginny & Georgia. And while the pair seemed perfect for one another, Marcus ultimately broke up with Ginny, as he needed to prioritize working on his struggle with depression over his romantic relationship.

Though Ginny accepted Marcus' decision, assuring him in the finale that they can still be friends, the stars who play the young lovers aren't ruling out a reunion between the two.

"I think they'll always be in each other's lives," Antonia exclusively told E! News about the season two breakup. "They have something extremely special: They have an understanding between each other, and that no one else really has."

Even though Antonia acknowledged that Ginny and Marcus had communication issues when they were together, she noted how their bond exceeded romantic roots.

"I think relationships, especially based on friendships, are some of the stronger relationships you can have," she continued. "And I hope they're endgame."