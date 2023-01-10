The 8 Best Cleansing Balms That Melt Away Makeup, Dirt, Oil, Sunscreen & More Like Magic

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
No one wants leftover makeup on their skin before going to bed, but sometimes there are the pesky waterproof mascaras, eyeliners and more that we get tired of scrubbing. Instead of harshly rubbing at your skin with makeup removers, wipes and more, we recommend trying out a cleansing balm, which is a less harsh yet effective way to remove even the longest-wearing makeup.
There are countless cleansing balms out there, so if you don't know where to begin your search, don't worry! We've rounded up some of our favorite cleansing balms from Youth To The People, Glow Recipe, Clinique and more that will melt away your makeup, waterproof sunscreen, dirt, oil and more like magic, for as low as $11. The cleansing balms have velvety textures with hydrating oils, and won't irritate or disturb your skin barrier, no matter your skin type.
Keep scrolling to shop the best cleansing balms out there, and get ready to achieve the cleanest, brightest skin yet.
Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet Smoothing Enzyme Cleansing Balm & Makeup Remover
This Glow Recipe Papaya Sorbet cleansing balm is great for dullness and uneven texture, while melting away makeup with just a little bit of product. One reviewer shares, "This product exceeded my expectations. I usually use a wet face cloth to remove my makeup. You don't need a lot of product for it to do its job and it takes seconds to begin working. It smells yummy but isn't overpowering. I have sensitive skin and this was gentle while removing all of my makeup. Will repurchase again and again :)"
Take The Day Off™ Cleansing Balm
This cleansing balm from Clinique is made with Safflower seed oil, giving it the silkiest, smoothest balm formula that dissolves makeup. It's a gentle cleansing balm that gets rid of even the the most long-wearing makeup, without drying out your skin, which is a must. One review shares, "This is my favorite makeup remover so far! It literally melts the makeup using a small amount, and feels so soft on my skin! I have dry/combination skin and this just suits me perfectly!"
JUNO & Co. Clean 10 Cleansing Balm 10 Ingredients Makeup Remover
This JUNO & Co. cleansing balm has over 11,800 five-star reviews on Amazon, and it works wonders. It has 10 ingredients that leave your skin feeling incredibly bright, without causing any irritation. One review raves, "It is an oil based cleanser and it melts on your hands and on your skin when you put it on. What I love about it is the fact that is very easy to work with. The scent is amazing - it smells like oranges. It doesn't leave your skin oily after you remove it."
Hydro Ungrip Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
This hydrating cleansing balm from Milk is soft and creamy, and has a small amount of fragrance that's not very detectable. It works well on sensitive skin, and it glides on seamlessly. One review shares, "My obsession with cleansing balms is not new. I really love balms as they are cleansing and not stripping and this one is going to be such a great addition to my collection. Milk has some amazing skincare items and this one is next level."
e.l.f. Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
For an affordable cleansing balm that melts away makeup, oil and dirt, this e.l.f. Holy Hydration! balm is a great option. It's suitable for all skin types and infused with hyaluronic acid for some extra hydration. One Amazon reviewer raves, "I use this to remove my mascara. I recently tried Clio Kill Lash Mascara and that is super stubborn to take off but this will do the trick. I've been using this for a year or so and will never go back to anything else, rinses off easy and leaves no residue. Highly recommend."
Omega+ Complex Cleansing Balm
This Paula's Choice cleansing balm with jojoba & meadowfoam seed oils totally nourishes your skin and cleanses makeup, sunscreen and dirt away without causing irritation or appearing greasy. One reviewer shares, "This is my favorite cleanser whenever I have eye makeup on hands down. I always just wanted a cleanser that could handle my eye makeup as well as everything else and this is the ONE that does it all. I worked behind makeup counters back in the day and this is a better cleanser then any of the ones I ever used then or since. Love it!"
CeraVe Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm
Another affordable cleansing balm is this one from CeraVe. It's scentless, making it suitable for sensitive skin. One reviewer raves, "I am obsessed with this balm the texture and Hydration is unmatched. This balm removes my makeup gently and effectively while leaving my skin hydrated and radiant. This balm is amazing, not only is the texture silky smooth it cleans my face so quickly and gentle. It even gets my waterproof mascara off easily without me losing a bunch of eye lashes."
Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm
You can use this Superberry Dream Cleansing Balm daily. It breaks down from an oil to a milky consistency when adding water, which will leave your skin feeling clean, nourished and never greasy. The balm is gentle enough to use around your eyes and on sensitive skin. One Youth To The People reviewer shares, "Love how quickly and gently this product melts the makeup off my face! Especially how little product is required, one jar lasts me all year. Totally worth it."