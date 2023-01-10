Ginny & Georgia's Sara Waisglass Reacts to All the Hate Towards Her Character Max

Watch : Behind The Scenes With The Cast of Ginny and Georgia

It's the self-awareness, for us!

Despite Ginny & Georgia being one of the most anticipated new premieres of early 2023, it's practically impossible for one show to please every single person who's binge-watching on Netflix.

Just ask Sara Waisglass! The 24-year-old returns as her character Max Baker for season two of the family dramedy opposite Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, but fans are making it clear that they find the queen bee of MANG a bit too polarizing.

In a clip posted to TikTok on Jan. 8, Waisglass superimposes herself lip syncing to "Heaven Is a Place on Earth" by Belinda Carlisle atop numerous mean tweets directed at Max. The actress captioned the post, "It's an occupational hazard. Yeehaw!!!!"

Amongst the hate included in the 20-sec. video are the following gems:

"I want Maxine from Ginny and Georgia to get hit by a bus LEAVE GINNY AND ABBY ALONEEEE."

"Watching Ginny & Georgia szn 2 and Max is so f—ing annoying get her off of my screen."