16 Super Cute Lunar New Year Finds From Lululemon, Nordstrom & More to Ring In the Year of the Rabbit

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Happy Lunar New Year!
We're excited to celebrate the year of the high-spirited, energetic and ever-curious rabbit. In honor of kicking off the calendar year following the moon cycles, we're rounded up the best items to help make the festivities extra special. From shopper-favorite brands like Lululemon and Nordstrom, to small businesses from stores on Etsy, our curated finds will have you hopping for joy.
From gifts that are sure to please your loved ones to picks that you'll want to treat yourself to, we searched near and far for everything you need to make the most of your festivities. So hop, hop, hippity hop your way down this list, and get ready for a joyful year!
New Year Crossbody Bucket Bag Fleece
This oh-so-soft crossbody bucket bag is embroidered with rabbits and designed for those who are always on the go. It features a removable handle and strap so you can carry it by hand, over the shoulder or crossbody.
Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket Nulu
It's adventure time with this fan-favorite Hooded Define Jacket, which is buttery soft and designed for those on the move. The jacket's features include a cinchable drawcord on th hood, a hidden and zippered pockets, thumbholes and a back vent for airflow.
New Year Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie
This oversized half-zip hoodie comes in a gorgeous, rich red color so you can make a fashion statement during any sweat sesh. The soft, cozy jacket is designed for maximum comfort, and it's made of naturally breathable, cotton-blend fleece fabric.
Lunar New Year lululemon Align™ Tank Top
The lululemon Align™ Tank Top is weightless and buttery soft so you can direct all of your focus into your workout. Featuring a stunning red-and-black design, this tank top will have you looking and feeling your best.
New Year lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25
In the same lululemon Align™ collection, these high-rise leggings feel buttery soft and light, providing maximum comfort no matter what movement or yoga position you're doing.
New Year Quilted Light Insulation Vest
Lately, it seems like the weather can't make up its mind— it can be pouring rain one moment and then dazzlingly sunny the next. This quilted, light insulation vest is the perfect solution, providing just the right amount of warmth while still maintaining breathability.
New Year Pace Breaker Linerless Short 7
Spot the rabbit(s) in these lightweight, multi-sport linerless shorts. Whether you're running, training, stretching or lounging, these shorts have you covered.
New Year Relaxed-Fit French Terry Jogger
This French Terry Jogger looks as good as it feels, featuring a faux fly and adjustable cuffs to maximize comfort without sacrificing style.
Lunar New Year Unlined Bralette
Stay gold with this sporty-chic unlined bralette from Calvin Klein. The bralette features a rabbit design against a red backdrop, and is made with a racerback silhouette for ultimate comfort.
24Hboutique Lunar New Year Jade Color Earrings
Perfect your Lunar New Year look down to the details with these adorable bunny dangly earrings. They also make for a perfect gift, especially when paired with this matching bunny bracelet.
Lunar New Year Dempsey Carryall In Signature Canvas With Rabbit And Carriage
This Coach signature coated canvas bag features an adorable sillhouetted design of a rabbit and carriage, set against a chic backdrop of the Coach logo. The bag combines style and function, as it includes an inner zip, cell phone and multifunction pockets, along with a detachable strap for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Laumiere Gourmet Fruits Lunar New Year Collection
Your Lunar New Year celebrations are sure to be extra special with this carefully curated gourmet fruits collection, which features a selection of Asian-inspired, all-natural delicacies that are made with no preservatives, no added sugar and no additives. Making a lasting impression has never tasted so deliciously sweet.
AldaProduction Personalized Wooden Walnut Chopsticks
These personalized wooden walnut chopsticks are another great gift option for Lunar New Year that's sure to make a lasting impression for both beauty and practicality. They're laser engraved, and they come beautifully packaged in a minimalistic wooden box.
Sonoma Community™ Lunar New Year Throw Blanket
It may be a new (lunar) year, but it's still the same cold winter we've been experiencing for the past couple months. Stay warm during your celebrations with this gorgeous, plush oversized throw blanket.
Lunar New Year Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+
Clinique's Lunar New Year moisturizing lotion works wonders to soften, smooth and improve skin so you're looking and feeling your best while celebrating. It has a dermatologist-developed formula that will protect your skin from the harshness of winter and the seasons to come.
Shiseido Lunar New Year Vital Perfection Uplifting and Firming Cream Enriched
This uplifting and firming cream from Shiseido desrves a celebration of its own for its rich formula that helps to revitalize your complexion. It's ideal for those with dry skin and those who want to keep their face smooth, plump and firm all year round.
Shopping for more items that will help you have the best year ever? Check out these 11 playful-meets-practical hair care products to try in 2023.