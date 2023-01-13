This Beanie Has Over 117,000 5-Star Amazon Reviews And Comes In 28 Colors

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If fall is sweater weather, then winter is beanie season. With rain falling and winds blowing, chances are you're bundled up in your warmest clothes before heading out the door— it makes sense for your head to receive the same cozy TLC as the rest of your body.
Enter this top-rated Carhartt beanie, which has over 117,000 5-star reviews on Amazon and is available in 28 colors. Reviewers love how soft, warm and stylish this beanie is, and multiple reviewers mention grabbing a couple extra to keep on hand or hand out as gifts. Yes, it's that good. Whether you want to keep it simple and chic in black or white, or elevate your winter OOTD with a pop of color like magenta (which is also Pantone's 2023 color of the year!), this beanie can do it all and more.
If you're not yet convinced of this beanie's almost-magical properties, check out what some Amazon shoppers are saying below. We love this beanie, and we're sure you'll love it, too.
Carhartt Men's Knit Cuffed Beanie
This cold-weater Carhartt classic knit beanie is made of stretchy rib knit material so your head stays soft and warm all through the rest of winter. It features the classic Carhartt logo on the front, and you can bring the cuff up depending on how tight you want the beanie to fit.
Need more convincing? Check out what Amazon reviewers are saying about this beanie:
According to one shopper, "In as few words as possible. Great fit. Very warm. Very comfortable. Keeps it's shape after prolonged wear. Didn't shrink after washing. I'd expect nothing less from the Carhartt brand. Purchased one for me, one for my Uncle. Two satisfied customers."
Another Amazon shopper raved, "Central Texas is about to receive a cold snap and I am tired of my head freezing. I may not use it as often as someone up north, but it makes my walks much more comfortable. My dogs DEMAND their walks and they will not be denied. It is easier to bundle up and just take them for their walk. Hubby loves his too."
This beanie is perfect for all age groups, including notoriously difficult-to-please teenagers. One reviewer noted, "I bought five of these hats as stocking stuffers and they were a big hit. The teenagers wore them right away. They feel soft enough to wear daily and sturdy enough to wash often. Plus, they look cool."
According to another shopper on Amazon, "Kids hats no longer fit, so we were searching for a new winter hat. This one is great quality, fits perfectly, and we LOVE the color! It's just as pictured, and luckily matches the new winter jacket we got him! At first I thought the cost seemed a bit much, because it is name brand, but I wanted to splurge a little. After receiving the item I can say it is worth it. It's well made, warm, and it seems like it was made to last. One of the best quality hats I've come across yet! I'm happy with my purchase :)"
This beanie is also perfect for commuting in style. One shopper wrote, "I work mornings so it's always cold on my way to work and I bought one of these beanies and the warmth and thickness of it and fit was perfect. This is the 2nd carhartt beanie I've bought and I'd definitely buy more."
Finally, this Amazon reviewer, who described the beanie as "amazing in every way," summed our feelings up perfectly. They wrote, "This hat is so worth the price and the hype. Comfortable and warm. What more can you really ask for in a hat?"
