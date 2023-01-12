Christina Haack Shares Health Update After Learning She Has Mercury and Lead Poisoning

Just like her home renovations, Christina Haack also wants her body to be in tip-top shape.
Less than a month after discovering she had mercury and lead poisoning in her body, the HGTV star is taking steps to feel her best.
"I'm just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean," Christina, 39, shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm doing supplement detox and there's a local wellness place nearby where I've been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs."
All of the steps have allowed Christina to feel "75 percent better."
For that last quarter, she's looking to make a big change once she's finished her cleanse: "I have a couple of appointments about getting my implants removed."
Christina first shared her health challenge on her Instagram Stories Dec. 22. At the time, the former Flip or Flop star suspected that she developed the condition "most likely from all the gross houses I've been in," adding that the experience led to "small intestine bacteria overgrowth."
After sharing her story, Christina said she was shocked to hear so many followers relate to her journey. She hopes her openness will remind people to make their health a priority.
"If people aren't feeling well, take a look at your diet or what you're putting into your body or lack of exercise," she said. "It's hard to show up and work hard or be a great parent or feel present when you don't feel great."
As Christina continues to focus on her health, she's also expanding her design business with the premiere of her new show, Christina in the Country. After finding a second home in Tennessee to share with her husband Josh Hall in May 2021, the designer is back at work to create breathtaking renovations for eager clients in a new state.
"It truly is a breath of fresh air in Tennessee," Christina said. "It just feels so at home and real and I hope people just get that feeling when they're watching it. I hope they feel relaxed and happy too."
Christina in the Country airs Thursday nights at 8 p.m. on HGTV and Discovery+.