Christina Haack Shares Health Update After Learning She Has Mercury and Lead Poisoning

Watch : Christina Haack on Why She's Not Posting Her Son Hudson

Just like her home renovations, Christina Haack also wants her body to be in tip-top shape.

Less than a month after discovering she had mercury and lead poisoning in her body, the HGTV star is taking steps to feel her best.

"I'm just really focused on doing a cleanse right now, eating super clean," Christina, 39, shared with E! News in an exclusive interview. "I'm doing supplement detox and there's a local wellness place nearby where I've been doing hyperbaric chambers and IVs."

All of the steps have allowed Christina to feel "75 percent better."

For that last quarter, she's looking to make a big change once she's finished her cleanse: "I have a couple of appointments about getting my implants removed."

Christina first shared her health challenge on her Instagram Stories Dec. 22. At the time, the former Flip or Flop star suspected that she developed the condition "most likely from all the gross houses I've been in," adding that the experience led to "small intestine bacteria overgrowth."