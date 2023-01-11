15 Organization Products To Take Your Home Office To The Next Level

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
The winter holidays are slowly coming to a close, and after a well-deserved break, many of us are heading back to work. With the new year already upon us, it's the perfect time to cement your resolutions and intentions for 2023— like feeling more put-together on the daily, prioritizing self-care or getting more organized.
If that last goal sounds like you, what better place to start organizing than your home office? Whether you're using this part of your dwelling as a WFH setup, classroom or studying space, if you're spending any time there, it's bound to get a little messy. We understand the struggle, and we know how important it is to have a clean, decluttered space in order to maximize productivity.
With that, we've rounded up some of the best organization products to help you create a desk that works for your specific needs so you can stay focused on the important stuff.
Waitiee Wireless Charger 3 in 1
This top-rated wireless charging dock has over 37,700 5-star reviews on Amazon and is available in five different colors. It accommodates up to three devices, so you can power your phone, Apple Watch and AirPods all in one go while minimizing the amount of stray charging cables cluttering your desk space.
Amazon Basics 8-Sheet High-Security Micro-Cut Shredder With Pullout Basket
If there's anything worth splurging on for your home office, it's a reliable paper shredder that you know will get the job done. This high-security, micro-cut shredder checks off all our boxes, and it's powerful enough to shred up to 8 sheets of 20-pound bond paper, CDs, DVDs and credit cards. The shredder also includes a pullout basket and has an automatic shutoff feature to prevent overheating.
Spreadsheet Shortcut Mug
Let's be honest— spreadsheets are cool and all, but there are just too many tips, tricks and shortcuts to memorize memorize. Become a spreadsheet wizard with this code-covered cup that will help you sip your way through all the mysterious functions and formulas.
Mroco Heavy Duty Zinc Alloy Man Book End
Keep all your books organized and in view with these shiny zinc alloy book ends that combine form and function. The rounded edges and mirror finish surface will protect your books from getting scratches or scuff marks, and the anti-slip base will allow you to remove a book without dislocating all the others.
All in One Organization Vault
Clear up the cluttered piles of important papers that are one sigh away from collapsing with this elegant all-in-one organization vault. The chic, minimalist design fits drawers, file folders and cubbies in one compact space, and it also comes with labels to help you decide what to keep and where to keep it. Hello, peace of mind.
Designa Stackable Mesh Desk Organizer
This stackable mesh desk organizer is a step above the others due to all its vertical and horizontal compartments that will help you tidy up your desk in one go. It comes with 4 file holders, 3 sliding letter trays, 1 pen holder, 1 magazine holder and 1 plastic item tray— turns out, you really can have it all.
ColorCoral Cleaning Gel Universal Dust Cleaner
I'm sure we're all guilty of eating at our desk at some point or another (or in my case, basically every day). It's almost inevitable that over time, things like food crumbs and dust particles will take up residence in between the cracks of our keyboards, and it's almost impossible to remove them safely. With this biodegradable cleaning gel, you'll be able to maximize cleaning efficiency with minimal effort— use it on your mechanical keyboard, car, printer or any hard-to-reach surfaces.
Soundance Laptop Stand
I bought this exact laptop stand last year after I happened to catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror while working from home, and I was horrified by my hunched posture. I'm not exaggerating when I tell you it's been an absolute gamechanger— not only have my back and neck been revived, but it's also super sturdy and easy to install.
Huanuo Monirotr Stand With Drawer
Alternatively, if you use a desktop monitor in your home office, this multi-purpose monitor stand comes with drawers and organizers to help you not only improve your posture but also maximize precious desk space. It can store various small office supplies, and it can accommodate monitors and printers up to 33 lbs., according to the brand.
Vivo Small Keyboard Tray Under Desk Pull Out
Another great way to optimize desk space is with a pull-out keyboard tray that slides underneath your desk. This one is designed to hold weights up to 11 lbs., providing solid support for your keyboard and mouse, and the lower typing angles can help ease strain on your wrists and shoulders.
Stationery Crustaceans Crab Pen & Glasses Holder
"Staionery crustacean" may just be my new favorite phrase. This adorable crab holder can be used to hold various things around your house, such as pens, glasses and envelopes. Not to mention, it's available in multiple diffferent colors including blue, purple, green, orange and fuchsia.
Tribesigns Mobile Printer Stand With Storage Shelves
One of the biggest hurdles to overcome in organizing my WFH area was deciding where to put my bulky printer— it takes up too much space to set up on my desk, but I would accidentally kick it when I put it under. This mobile printer stand provided the perfect solution, as I could place my printer on top and store other office supplies like paper reams and ink cartridges in the bottom spaces. I also love the wheels feature, which allows me to roll the shelf around easily (there's a lock function to keep the cart in position).
Screen Cleansing Towelettes
If you're working or studying from home, chances are you're using some device— whether it be your phone, iPad, laptop or desktop— a lot. With this constant usage, your device is likely to get smudged and dirty. That's where these handy dandy, nontoxic cleansing towelettes come in to save the day. They're specificlal designed to use with devices, and they come in a resealable package so they don't dry out.
Vtopmart 25 Pieces Clear Plastic Drawer Organizers
My desk drawers used to be embarrassingly cluttered; even when I would neatly and carefully place things where I wanted them, one push or pull of the drawer would lay all my effort to waste. With these drawer organizers, you can rest assured that your organization story will have a different ending than mine. The set comes with 25 pieces in 4 different sizes, allowing you to customize combinations for your specific needs. It also comes with silicone pads to stick on the bottom of the trays for maximum— no slipping or sliding here.
Huolewa Upgraded Portable File Organizer Box With Lids
If you've ever had to ask yourself, "Where did I put those papers?" this file organizer box is for you. It fits both letter and legal size files, and it's equipped with metal handles that allow you to easily move the storage box.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "I got rid of old, heavy, clunky filing cabinets in favor of these. ... There's a space on the front you can add a label if you keep "house," "car," "bills" whatever together. They also seem sturdier than boxes since eventually box lids and sides start to go."
