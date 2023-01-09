Diana Jenkins Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Just One Season

Watch : Sutton Stracke REACTS to Lisa Rinna Leaving RHOBH

Another Beverly Hills diamond is bidding farewell to Bravo.

Diana Jenkins announced she's leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after just one season, citing her pregnancy as the reason behind her exit. She and fiancé Asher Monroe—who share two-year-old daughter, Eliyanah Monroe—are currently expecting their second child together.

"As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year," she wrote in a Jan. 9 Instagram post. "You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest."

She continued, "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."

Diana made her RHOBH debut on the show's most recent 12th season, along with new friend-of Sheree Zampino.