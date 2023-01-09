Diana Jenkins Is Leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Just One Season

Another Beverly Hills diamond is bidding farewell to Bravo.
Diana Jenkins announced she's leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after just one season, citing her pregnancy as the reason behind her exit. She and fiancé Asher Monroe—who share two-year-old daughter, Eliyanah Monroe—are currently expecting their second child together.
"As so many of you know, Asher and I are expecting our second child later this year," she wrote in a Jan. 9 Instagram post. "You also know that due to many factors, this pregnancy is considered high risk and I am on doctor-advised bed rest."
She continued, "To that end, I am not able to devote myself fully to filming the next season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. I would like to thank Bravo and Evolution for allowing me to focus on my pregnancy, and for their support and understanding. I promise to continue sharing my fertility journey with you."
Diana made her RHOBH debut on the show's most recent 12th season, along with new friend-of Sheree Zampino.
And just like the rest of the cast, she found herself wrapped up in plenty of drama—from shutting down sex trafficking rumors to denying speculation she was behind the online bot attacks against Garcelle Beauvais' son and more. (Not to mention, her surprising connection to Kim Kardashian's 2016 Paris robbery.)
The 50-year-old's exit comes just four days after longtime star Lisa Rinna announced her departure from the show after eight seasons on Jan. 5.
"This is the longest job I have held in my 35-year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series," Lisa said in a statement to E! News. "It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come!"
