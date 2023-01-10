Ulta 24-Hour Flash Sale: Save 50% on Dermablend, Exuviance, Fur Oil, and Vichy

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Vichy, Fur Oil, Exuviance, and Dermablend.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 10, 2023
E! Insider Shop: Ulta Love Your Skin SaleProstock-Studio/Getty Images

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Dermablend, Exuviance, Fur Oil, and Vichy. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

Exuviance AGE REVERSE + Rebuild-5 Firming & Moisturizing Face Cream

Exuviance claims that you can get firm, plump skin with defined cheek tones a contoured jawline when you add the Exuviance Age Reverse Moisturizing Cream to your routine.

A shopper raved, "This moisturizing cream is amazing. It has a luxuriously thick texture but applies very lightweight and absorbs beautifully onto my skin. With consistent use I am noticing my skin with more plumpness, firmness, and smoothness. I look forward to applying this every morning and evening."

Another said, "This moisturizer is so thick and creamy with such a lovely scent. It feels so luxurious on your skin but it truly works against fine lines and aging. Highly recommended!"

$96
$48
Ulta

Dermablend Continuous Correction Tone-Evening CC Cream SPF 50+

Use this CC cream to cover acne, hyperpigmentation, redness, dark spots, age spots, and discoloration. It's non-comedogenic, oil-free, and it has SPF 50+ sun protection. This formula is long-lasting with a wear time up to 24 hours. There are 16 shades to choose from. 

A shopper said, "Perfect CC cream. I was looking for a full coverage cc cream/foundation with SPF that was also non comedogenic. This ticks all the boxes. It's super lightweight, high coverage for my acne scars, has high SPF, and doesn't irritate my extremely sensitive skin. I love this product, if you're on the fence I'd definitely say to try it."

Another reviewed, "I use this foundation almost everyday! Not too heavy, doesn't settle in lines, no pores….stays on even my oily t-zone, great on my dry cheeks!"

$39
$20
Ulta

Fur Oil

Soften your skin and prevent shave bumps and irritation when you use Fur Oil in between shaving and waxing. This is great for sensitive areas like the pubic region and underarms and it's also helps prevent clogged pores, according to the brand.

A shopper reviewed, "This oil is amazing! My waxer suggested it because I had issues with ingrown hairs. It was a bit pricey so I avoided buying for awhile, but once I gave in I couldn't live without it! I primarily use after showering on bikini area, but have used on legs post shaving, post tanning, etc and it's amazing! My skin feels silky smooth and soft after every use, it smells great, and it lasts ages! It's what they use in my salon too, so the fact that the girls waxing me use it gives me more confidence. After over a year of bad ingrowns and weird stubble/blackheads/clogged pores across my bikini area, within 2 months of using this a lot of that cleared up and within a year my waxes are the easiest and cleanest they've ever been! The difference is incredible. Worth the splurge."

$52
$26
Ulta

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin C Brightening Face Serum

Vichy claims that this serum will "improve skin brightness in just 10 days." A fan of the product said, "This serum is absolutely amazing! It's great for clearing up skin, while also giving an amazing glow. I use it once a day on clean skin, then follow with my favorite moisturizer!"

Another reviewed, "I really like this product, I use it on my morning skin routine, I've seen a good progressive change on my skin. It feels bright and tight. The package seems small but it actually lasts for months."

$34
$17
Ulta

Vichy LiftActiv Vitamin B3 Face Serum for Dark Spots &

Combat dark spots and wrinkles with this Vitamin B3 serum in your skincare routine.

An Ulta shopper reviewed, "This serum left my complexion beaming with rejuvenation. It's non sticky and absorbs quickly. I'm even able to use it at the recommended intervals- twice daily. It's not a miracle product, but it does wonders for one's own appearance and outlook to having beautiful skin."

Another raved, "I love this product! After using it for only a short time I can already feel that it's working. I have a melasma spot on my face from when I was pregnant with my oldest daughter that never went away and this product has helped so much to lighten it. Nothing else I have ever used has done that! Thank you, Vichy!"

$39
$20
Ulta

Vichy LiftActiv Supreme H.A. Wrinkle Corrector

Use this serum to address fine lines and wrinkles, with one shopper writing. "Excellent. Used samples and had to go back and purchase, unbelievable the noticeable improvement in my skin. The wrinkles faded the skin tone evened out, my face feels so smooth now and I receive compliments from strangers I am 74 years old!"

Another fan of the product said, "I have been using lift active for a week now and have seen fine lines fading - impressive!!" 

$38
$19
Ulta

