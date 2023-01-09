Get Ready To Lose Yourself Because 50 Cent Is Working on an 8 Mile TV Show

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan

Quick, somebody tell Mom we need more spaghetti.

50 Cent revealed he is currently working on a television adaptation of 8 Mile, the 2002 movie starring Eminem loosely based on the rapper's life.

"I'm going to bring 8 Mile to television," the "In Da Club" rapper told BigBoyTV Jan. 6. When asked where the project currently stands, he responded coyly, "We're in motion."

50 confirmed that he has Eminem's blessing to bring the story to life again, saying that he wants to make sure today's younger generation fully understands Em's significance.

"I think it should be there for his legacy," he argued. "It's important to me that they understand it."

As for the story he wants to tell? 50 said his idea is for a "modern version," much like what Peacock did with Bel-Air, a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The rapper-turned-TV mogul further explained that his new take on 8 Mile will "be able to show and offer a lot more details" that weren't able to be shown in the film, which also starred Brittany Murphy, Kim Basinger and Mekhi Phifer.