Get Ready To Lose Yourself Because 50 Cent Is Working on an 8 Mile TV Show

50 Cent is ready to pull a Rabbit out of his hat! In a new interview, the multi-hyphenate star revealed he's working on a television adaptation of Eminem's 2002 movie 8 Mile. Get the details.

Quick, somebody tell Mom we need more spaghetti. 

50 Cent revealed he is currently working on a television adaptation of 8 Mile, the 2002 movie starring Eminem loosely based on the rapper's life. 

"I'm going to bring 8 Mile to television," the "In Da Club" rapper told BigBoyTV Jan. 6. When asked where the project currently stands, he responded coyly, "We're in motion."

50 confirmed that he has Eminem's blessing to bring the story to life again, saying that he wants to make sure today's younger generation fully understands Em's significance.

"I think it should be there for his legacy," he argued. "It's important to me that they understand it."

As for the story he wants to tell? 50 said his idea is for a "modern version," much like what Peacock did with Bel-Air, a reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. The rapper-turned-TV mogul further explained that his new take on 8 Mile will "be able to show and offer a lot more details" that weren't able to be shown in the film, which also starred Brittany MurphyKim Basinger and Mekhi Phifer

50 doesn't want to stop there, either.

He also said he's working on modernizing Snoop Dogg's 1994 short film Murder Was the Case, which told the story of Snoop's fictional death and resurrection and accompanied a soundtrack album of the same name.

"I'm going to do Snoop's story, too," 50 said. "We paused on it at Starz because I was having issues with them over there at the time."

Issues with the network notwithstanding, 50 has found a home as a mega television producer at Starz, responsible for executive producing shows like Power, BMF and multiple Power spinoff series

50 traced his television roots back to a meeting with entrepreneur and record executive Jimmy Iovine, who helped launch 50's rap career.

"He was upset with me at the time," 50 said. "He goes, ‘I don't know, maybe this,' and he was pointing at the television in his office."

The rest is history.

