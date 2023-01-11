Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes

You'll ooh and aah over these drop. dead. gorgeous looks at the 2023 Golden Globes. From a sea of sparkly gowns to Wednesday-inspired styles, see the best dressed stars below.

Awards season has officially kicked off with a stylish bang!

It's no secret that Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always come prepared for the Golden Globes. And this year's ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is no different.

On Jan. 10, nominees, presenters and other celebrity attendees made their way down the red carpet at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton in glitzy and glamorous designs worthy of a golden statue. And since awards haven't been handed out to the best in film and television just yet, it's clear stars wanted to make a statement ahead of the show. Put simply, they brought the drama to the 2023 Golden Globes with fierce, fabulous and fun fashion. (See all of the celeb arrivals here.)

Case in point? Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones dazzled in a sexy black corset dress that featured intricate lace embroidery at the bodice, a sequined silhouette and a tiered ruffled skirt.

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega wowed in an extremely cutout Gucci gown with dramatic bell sleeves, while Margot Robbie channeled her inner Barbie in a sparkly blush-colored Chanel dress with diamond embellishments.

Want to know who else brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet this year? Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Lily James

In custom Atelier Versace.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jennifer Hudson
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jessica Chastain

In Oscar de la Renta and wearing Gucci jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Billy Porter
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Michelle Yeoh

In Armani Privé.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Margot Robbie

In custom Chanel.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Salma Hayek
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Selena Gomez

In Valentino.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Letitia Wright

In Prada.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Ana de Armas

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Angela Bassett

In Pamella Roland and wearing Sarah Flint shoes and Chopard jewelry.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jean Smart
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Viola Davis
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Nicole Byer
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Claire Danes
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Niecy Nash-Betts
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Julia Garner

In Gucci and wearing De Beers jewelry.

Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge

In custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Monica Barbaro

In Dolce & Gabbana and wearing Giuseple Zanotti shoes.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Michaela "MJ" Rodriguez

In Balmain.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jenna Ortega

In Gucci and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph

In custom Aliétte and wearing Natalie Mills jewelry.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Kerry Condon

In custom Brandon Maxwell.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson

In Christian Siriano.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Li Jun Li

In custom Dolce & Gabbana, with a Jimmy Choo clutch, Marli choker and Le Vian jewelry.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

