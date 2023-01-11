Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes

Watch : 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises

Awards season has officially kicked off with a stylish bang!

It's no secret that Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always come prepared for the Golden Globes. And this year's ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is no different.

On Jan. 10, nominees, presenters and other celebrity attendees made their way down the red carpet at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton in glitzy and glamorous designs worthy of a golden statue. And since awards haven't been handed out to the best in film and television just yet, it's clear stars wanted to make a statement ahead of the show. Put simply, they brought the drama to the 2023 Golden Globes with fierce, fabulous and fun fashion. (See all of the celeb arrivals here.)

Case in point? Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones dazzled in a sexy black corset dress that featured intricate lace embroidery at the bodice, a sequined silhouette and a tiered ruffled skirt.

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega wowed in an extremely cutout Gucci gown with dramatic bell sleeves, while Margot Robbie channeled her inner Barbie in a sparkly blush-colored Chanel dress with diamond embellishments.