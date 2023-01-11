Margot Robbie, Jenna Ortega and More Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Golden Globes

You'll ooh and aah over these drop. dead. gorgeous looks at the 2023 Golden Globes. From a sea of sparkly gowns to Wednesday-inspired styles, see the best dressed stars below.

By Alyssa Morin Jan 11, 2023 12:41 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsNBCGolden GlobesBest DressedCelebritiesNBCUE! Insider
Watch: 2023 Golden Globe Nominations Snubs & Surprises

Awards season has officially kicked off with a stylish bang!

It's no secret that Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars always come prepared for the Golden Globes. And this year's ceremony, hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, is no different.

On Jan. 10, nominees, presenters and other celebrity attendees made their way down the red carpet at Los Angeles' Beverly Hilton in glitzy and glamorous designs worthy of a golden statue. And since awards haven't been handed out to the best in film and television just yet, it's clear stars wanted to make a statement ahead of the show. Put simply, they brought the drama to the 2023 Golden Globes with fierce, fabulous and fun fashion. (See all of the celeb arrivals here.)

Case in point? Golden Globe nominee Daisy Edgar-Jones dazzled in a sexy black corset dress that featured intricate lace embroidery at the bodice, a sequined silhouette and a tiered ruffled skirt.

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega wowed in an extremely cutout gown with dramatic bell sleeves, while Margot Robbie channeled her inner Barbie in a sparkly blush-colored Chanel dress with diamond embellishments.

photos
Best Golden Globes Looks Ever

Want to know who else brought their fashion A-game to the red carpet this year? Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars at the 2023 Golden Globes.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Margot Robbie

In custom Chanel.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Ana de Armas

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Niecy Nash-Betts
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Angela Bassett
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Viola Davis
Jordan Strauss/AP/Shutterstock
Jennifer Coolidge
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Julia Garner
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Monica Barbaro

In Dolce & Gabbana and wearing Giuseple Zanotti shoes.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Tyler James Williams
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Letitia Wright
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Michaela "MJ" Rodriguez
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Jenna Ortega
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Kaley Cuoco
Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images
Jamie Lee Curtis
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Sheryl Lee Ralph

In custom Aliétte and wearing Natalie Mills jewelry.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Elizabeth Debicki
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Kerry Condon
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Quinta Brunson

In Christian Siriano.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Li Jun Li

In custom Dolce & Gabbana, with a Jimmy Choo clutch, Marli choker and Le Vian jewelry.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Bailey Bass

In Christian Dior.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Mark Indelicato
Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images
Rhea Seehorn

In Naeem Khan and wearing jewelry from Anne Sisteron and Mindi Mond.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

See All the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion Looks

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Don't miss E!'s 2023 Golden Globe Awards Live From E! red carpet today, Jan. 10, starting at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT followed by the Globes telecast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock.

Trending Stories

1

Prince Harry Addresses Rumor James Hewitt Is His Father

2

The Disturbing True Story Behind Under the Banner of Heaven

3

See All the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion Looks

4

Judge Judy Slams Prince Harry's Spare Amid Royal Family Drama

5

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Touch Down at Golden Globes