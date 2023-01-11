Golden Globe Awards 2023 Winners: The Complete List

Watch : Quinta Brunson - 2023 Golden Globe Awards E! Glambot

The Golden Globes are back!

After taking a year off amid controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity, the annual award show telecast returned to TV Jan. 10—and several stars are already winners.

Eddie Murphy will receive the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award for "an entertainment career that spans five decades," the HFPA announced in December, while Glee and American Horror Story creator Ryan Murphy will be recognized with the Carol Burnett Award for "his body of work and the lasting impact of his television career."

Some of the night's most-nominated TV series include Abbot Elementary, The White Lotus, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Severance, Only Murders in the Building, Pam & Tommy, The Bear and Hacks, while film stars like Cate Blanchett, Viola Davis, Brendan Fraser, Austin Butler, Michelle Williams, Brad Pitt, Michelle Yeoh and Angela Bassett are all up for awards.

The star-studded ceremony is hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael.