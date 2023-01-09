Could Lisa Rinna Ever Return to RHOBH? Andy Cohen Says…

Watch : Is Lisa Rinna Leaving Real Housewives of Beverly Hills?

Is Lisa Rinna's time on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills really over?

Executive producer Andy Cohen certainly hopes not. As he said on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy on Jan. 9, "I really do hope that this is a pause. I hope she will come back, I really do." Lisa announced her departure from the Bravo series after eight seasons on Jan. 5.

Lisa wouldn't be the first Real Housewives star to return to their franchise after a break, as The Real Housewives of Orange County's Tamra Judge announced she'd be returning to RHOC after an almost three-year hiatus in July.

And according to Andy, it's the time Tamra spent away from the series that made her want to come back. "She said, 'I think it was actually really positive to leave and get some air and step back,'" he shared. "So, I just hope that Lisa will humor us and come back."