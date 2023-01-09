Upgrade Your Shower Game With These Trendy Products From Amazon, Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's nothing quite like a relaxing shower to get you ready for the day or help you unwind after a long one. If you're in the market to elevate your shower, you've come to the right place. With these products from Anthropologie, Urban Outfitters, Amazon, Etsy and more, you can make your shower feel like a spa-like experience, minus the expensive price tag.
We've sought out all the trendiest shower products and decor to make your shower look picturesque and feel more calming and relaxing than ever. Whether you're looking for shower plants, filtered shower heads, an adorable new bath mat or a shower caddy that's actually cute, we've done the digging for all the products that will add an elevated splash to your shower.
Read on to shop all the most fashion-forward shower decor items!
FROZZUR Cherry Bath Mat for Bathroom
Add a little personality to your bathroom with any of these cute fruit design bath mats! One Amazon reviewer writes, "I love this rug for my bathroom! It is super cute and the string on it is super vibrant. You can tell it's really well made. It's the perfect size to fit in front of the mirror and cleans easy, you just have to throw right in the washing machine. Once it got stepped on a lot, it never looked quite the same afterward but I still think it's worth the money. It doesn't really shed and is comfortable to stand on. I highly recommend it and I'm super impressed!"
Daisy Bluetooth Shower Speaker
Jam out to your favorite songs in the shower with this waterproof Bluetooth shower speaker that comes in a cute floral design, in both white and light green. It's currently on sale for $23, and reviewers think it's totally worth it. One review shares, "I absolutely love this little speaker. I put it on in my shower and listen to music or my favorite podcasts every I clean my bathroom or shower. I've had it for several months and only had to charge it once!"
Fresh Eucalyptus Shower Bundle
Add some greenery and an amazing scent to your shower with this fresh Eucalyptus shower bundle on Etsy. One reviewer raves, "It makes my bathroom smell so wonderful! It came just as described and was so easy to hang. So glad I got this!"
Ady Organic Cotton Shower Curtain
Add a luxe feel to your shower with this organic cotton shower curtain from Anthropologie that has such an intricate and pretty design. The colorful shower curtain is not only beautiful, but it's made with eco-friendly production methods, too.
The Filtered Showerhead
Achieve your cleanest hair and skin yet with this Jolie Filtered Showerhead. It removes chlorine, heavy metals and other contaminants from shower water so you can feel like your best self each time you step out from your shower. You can purchase the showerhead for $148 with a filter subscription, or for $165 without the subscription.
Mushroom Friends Shower Curtain
Toss that plain white shower curtain away and snag this adorable mushroom-printed shower curtain on sale from Urban Outfitters. It's the perfect item to add some playfulness and vibrancy to your bathroom!
Flower Power Bath Mat
These flower bath mats from Urban Outfitters have five stars, and all the cute colors are currently on sale for $39. One review says, "my favorite bath mat ever!! super easy to wash and holds up over time."
Flounce-Trimmed Shower Curtain
For an understated shower curtain that's still stylish, this flounce-trimmed shower curtain from H&M will do the trick. Its minimal design and cream shade makes it an easy decor piece to match with everything else in your bathroom.
SR SUN RISE 12 Inch Rain Shower Head
This rain shower head will turn your daily showers into a spa-like experience. One Amazon reviewer shares, "Replaced a relatively cheap 8" ceiling mount head with the 12" version of this one. I had no idea how much of a treat we were in for after installing this. My wife described it as being wrapped in a blanket of water. She is 100% right…it's incredible. I also think that the water feels hotter which I suspect might be because of the metal housing instead of the old plastic one we had."
Iperlife Adhesive Shower Caddy Basket Shelf
Upgrade your shower with this adhesive gold shower caddy basket shelf. It's rustproof, easy to install, quick draining and saves shower space. The two-pack is currently on sale for $30 instead of $50, so snag it while you can!
Alexander Del Rossa Bath Robes for Women
And, of course, your shower experience would not be complete without a plush bath robe that you can bundle up in afterwards. This one from Amazon is currently on sale and has over 17,000 five-star reviews. Plus, that print is so cute!
