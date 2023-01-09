Trailer for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies Promises a Rydell High Origin Story

You've never seen Rydell High quite like this.
In the first teaser for the upcoming Paramount+ Grease prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, the origin story of the iconic girl clique is put front and center.
Set in 1954, four years before the events of the original Grease movie, Rise of the Pink Ladies shows what happens when "four fed-up outcasts dare to have fun on their own terms," according to the streamer, "sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever."
As such, the series' titular quartet of Pink Ladies—played by Marisa Davila, Cheyenne Isabel Wells, Ari Notartomaso and Tricia Fukuhara—serve as the predecessors to the Pink Ladies from the 1978 movie, played by Stockard Channing, Didi Conn, Jamie Donnelly and Dinah Manoff.
In the trailer, Asst. Principal McGee, played by Jackie Hoffman, tells the group, "Ladies, you must be careful with whom you associate. A girl's reputation is all that she has."
But the Pink Ladies don't exactly like being told what to do.
"Maybe sometimes," Jane (Davila) responds, "you gotta be bad to do good."
Those are the Pink Ladies that we know and love.
Rise of the Pink Ladies—which also stars Shanel Bailey, Madison Thompson, Johnathan Nieves, Jason Schmidt and Maxwell Whittington-Cooper—is written and executive produced by Annabel Oakes, best known for her work on Netflix's Atypical.
The series features choreography from frequent RuPaul's Drag Race choreographer Jamal Sims and music from Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer Justin Tranter.
And the teaser also shows off a musical nod to the John Travolta and late Olivia Newton-John film, sharing a snippet from an updated version of the title track, performed by Frankie Valli in the 1978 movie.
Grease became a cultural phenomenon upon its release and spurned the divisive sequel Grease 2 in 1982, which introduced a whole new crop of Pink Ladies, this time fronted by Michelle Pfeiffer.
Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies premieres April 6 on Paramount+.