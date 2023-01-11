The 2023 SAG Awards Nominations Are Finally Here

Could it be time for the 2023 SAG Awards nominations? C'est magnifique!
One day after the Golden Globes, Emily in Paris' Ashley Park announced the nominees for the 29th annual award show along with The White Lotus' Haley Lu Richardson during an Instagram Live on Jan. 11.
And they weren't the only ones taking part in the big reveal. SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher also made opening remarks earlier in the program and Grey's Anatomy's Jason George and Hand of God's Elizabeth McLaughlin listed off the nominations for the Outstanding Action Performances by Television and Film Ensembles specifically.
However, fans will have to wait a little longer to see which of their favorite movie and TV performances earn The Actor. After all, the 2023 SAG Awards will be held Feb. 26 and streamed live on Netflix's YouTube channel. And if the event is anything like years past, fans can expect fabulous red carpet fashion, star-studded attendees and prestigious accolades.
Can't wait until then? Don't worry! You can see who's in the running for the coveted trophy right now.
Scroll on for the list of this year's nominees.
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Jean Smart, Hacks
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
The White Lotus
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in TV Movie or Limited Series
Emily Blunt, The English
Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash-Betts, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Black Bird
Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird
Evan Peters, DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Stranger Things.
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King
This story is being updated in real-time. Check back as more nominations are announced.