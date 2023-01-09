The Fate of Peacock's Bumper in Berlin Revealed

Watch : Adam DeVine Reveals Who He Sent to the Hospital Filming Pitch Perfect

This TV news has us singing with joy.

Looks like Peacock's Bumper in Berlin hit the right note, as the streamer announced on Jan. 9 that the Pitch Perfect spinoff series will return for a second season. The renewal comes after the series became the biggest original comedy premiere in Peacock history upon its November 2022 release.

Set several years after the original Pitch Perfect film franchise, the series picked up with Adam Devine's Bumper Allen as he set off on a journey to stardom in Germany. Joined by manager Pieter (Flula Borg), assistant Heidi (Sarah Hyland) and DJ Thea (Lera Abova), the group worked together to make their musical dream come true, culminating with an epic performance at the Germany Unity Day concert.

The series also stars Jameela Jamil as Bumper's over-the-top, German pop star nemesis Gisela.

And though the season ended with several loose threads—from Bumper avoiding deportation by beginning a fake marriage with Thea, to Heidi's new job in Los Angeles and more—fans will finally get the answers they've been waiting for.