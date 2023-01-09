The Fate of Peacock's Bumper in Berlin Revealed

Find out if Adam Devine's Bumper Allen will live to sing another day on Peacock's Bumper in Berlin, as well as the fates of your other favorite TV shows.

This TV news has us singing with joy.

Looks like Peacock's Bumper in Berlin hit the right note, as the streamer announced on Jan. 9 that the Pitch Perfect spinoff series will return for a second season. The renewal comes after the series became the biggest original comedy premiere in Peacock history upon its November 2022 release.

Set several years after the original Pitch Perfect film franchise, the series picked up with Adam Devine's Bumper Allen as he set off on a journey to stardom in Germany. Joined by manager Pieter (Flula Borg), assistant Heidi (Sarah Hyland) and DJ Thea (Lera Abova), the group worked together to make their musical dream come true, culminating with an epic performance at the Germany Unity Day concert.

The series also stars Jameela Jamil as Bumper's over-the-top, German pop star nemesis Gisela.

And though the season ended with several loose threads—from Bumper avoiding deportation by beginning a fake marriage with Thea, to Heidi's new job in Los Angeles and more—fans will finally get the answers they've been waiting for.

"We are thrilled that audiences continue to enjoy the Pitch Perfect universe with Bumper in Berlin on Peacock," executive producers Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman said of the show's renewal in a statement. "We look forward to even more hilarity and relentless mouth music in season two."

Scroll below to see which other shows got renewed and which got the ax in 2023.

All episodes of Bumper in Berlin are streaming now on Peacock.

