Jennifer Lawrence Fangirling Over "Biggest Celebrities in the World" Is Pure Joy

Jennifer Lawrence recently revealed which celebrities she would find herself the most starstruck by and her answer is golden. See the stars on the actress' list.

Jennifer Lawrence still has a few celebs she's starstruck by left in her playbook.

As the Causeway actress recently explained, there are a couple of people she considers to be the celebs to a star such as herself.

"To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson," she told W Magazine in an article published Jan. 9. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don't Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner."

But for the Silver Linings Playbook star, there's still one other actress that would simply take her breath away.

"I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson," Jennifer added. "That would knock me over."

As for who she idolized growing up? The 32-year-old shared that she had posters of Avril Lavigne up in her room. "And a poster of dogs," she joked, adding, "I wasn't cool."

photos
Jennifer Lawrence Through the Years

Though we're sure she would now have to disagree. As for the proof? Read on for even more unforgettable quotes, courtesy of the actress...

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Her Oscar

"I don't know where it is. I think it might be in Kentucky. I hope it's in Kentucky. If not, it's gone. I don't have it."

On where her Oscar statue (for Best Actress in a Drama) is, to AccionCine

Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Wetsuits

"I was surprised at how little camel toe problem there was. I was expecting a lot more."

On the wetsuit she wears in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, to E!

Jeffrey R. Staab/CBS
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Health

"You can only s--t your pants so many times a day before you go to the emergency room."

Discussing her recent "fulcer" scare (that'd be "fake" + "ulcer") on the Late Show With David Letterman

NBC
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Miley Cyrus

"I was in such a bad condition and I look behind me while I'm puking and Miley Cyrus is there, like, 'Get it together.'"

—On getting sick at post-Oscar party, to Seth Meyers on Late Night

Lionsgate
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Bathrooms

"That was the most fun part of Catching Fire. [Josh Hutcherson and I] could run into the ocean and pee together."

Revealing the best part of filming The Hunger Games sequel, during a Facebook Q&A

Lionsgate
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Kissing Josh Hutcherson

"You've never complained about slobber in any other kissing scene! I am not a wet kisser. That is gross. I would never be a swamp kisser. Ever. Ever!"

On an emotion kissing scene between Katniss and Peeta in the Hunger Games sequel, during the Catching Fire press junket

Jon Furniss/Invision/AP
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Her Co-Stars

"I'm not like creative enough to do actual pranks, I think I'm just mean to everyone and everyone's like 'She's such a pranker.' And I'm like, no I'm serious."

On being labeled the on-set prankster by her Hunger Games costars, to Good Morning America

Mike Marsland/Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Justin Timberlake

"Justin Timberlake. Early 90s Justin Timberlake. I remember buying the ‘N Sync CD. Remember how CDs had the pullout picture things? I got so overwhelmed with hormones I almost threw up!"

Revealing her childhood crush, to Yahoo!

Courtesy: Charley Gallay/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Bradley Cooper

"He's fluent in French, very impressive. And he's hilarious. It's too bad he's so ugly."

On her frequent costar (Silver Linings Playbook, Serena, American Hustle) to PopSugar

Jennifer Lawrence vs. Jack Nicholson

"Do I look like a new girlfriend?"

The starstruck Oscar winner joked after the actor told her she looked like an old girlfriend, on GMA

Jennifer Lawrence vs. Emma Stone

"Your ass is mine, Stone!"

Said with her face into E!'s mani cam on the Oscars carpet, fulfilling a promise she made to her fellow actress

CNN
J.Law vs. Wardrobe Malfunctions

"There it starts to fall off! And then I'm keeping it together, keeping it together, then my pants fall off again!"

Discussing the pseudo-outfit malfunction she experience at the SAG Awards, on Piers Morgan

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Gravity

"You guys are just standing up because you feel bad that I fell and that's really embarrassing, but thank you."

Accepting her Best Actress Oscar after tripping on the way to the podium

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Public Speaking

"It's terrifying...They say my name and it's as if I'm going to get my head cut off or something. I just hate speaking publically. Anyway, this is a tremendous honor!"

Explaining what goes through her head when she has to give an acceptance speech, at the Independent Spirit Awards

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Censors

"Do bears s--t in the woods?!"

Confirming she likes Dance Moms to Kristen Chenoweth, while accidentally swearing on live TV

Jennifer Lawrence vs. John Stamos

"He was at a party, and I turned into a perverted guy. I was like following him into rooms and staring at his ass...He asked me if I was on mushrooms and I said, 'No. I'm dead sober. This is just me.'"

Revealing her run-in with her Full House crush, on Conan

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jennifer Lawrence vs. The Press Room

"This isn't like an auction, right? You guys aren't going to take it away?"

Upon entering the backstage area at the Oscars and before admitting that she did a shot

AOL
Jennifer vs. Shippers

"Peetniss? Penis?"

While brainstorming a couple's nickname for Katniss and Peeta, on Moviefone's Unscripted

Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock
Jennifer vs. Etiquette
 
ANDREW COWIE/AFP via Getty Images
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Fame
 
Paul Drinkwater/NBC
Jennifer vs. Meryl Streep

 "Oh, what does it say? 'I Beat Meryl!'"

Quoting The First Wives Club during her Golden Globe acceptance speech

Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images
Jennifer vs. Regina George

"I wish this was like Mean Girls and I could just break this up and throw it at all of you!"

Quoting Mean Girls during her People's Choice acceptance speech

ABC
Jennifer vs. Her Boobs

"I just went to the doctor today, I got a chest X-ray of my lungs and discovered that my breasts are uneven."

Discussing a recent revelation about her body, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Gotham/GC Images
Jennifer Lawrence vs. Pants

"If I don't have anything to do all day, I might not even put my pants on."

On what she does during her free time, to Glamour

E! Networks
Jennifer vs. Talk Shows

"Backstage, I just peed like every 3 seconds. I think your staff thinks I have diarrhea."

—On being nervous before talk show, to Chelsea Lately

