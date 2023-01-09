Jennifer Lawrence Fangirling Over "Biggest Celebrities in the World" Is Pure Joy

Watch : Jennifer Lawrence Clarifies "Blunder" Comments on Female-Led Films

Jennifer Lawrence still has a few celebs she's starstruck by left in her playbook.

As the Causeway actress recently explained, there are a couple of people she considers to be the celebs to a star such as herself.

"To me, the biggest celebrities in the world are, like, Pete Davidson," she told W Magazine in an article published Jan. 9. "Or when Ariana Grande was in my last film, Don't Look Up, I was photographed with her and I fully look like a radio contest winner."

But for the Silver Linings Playbook star, there's still one other actress that would simply take her breath away.

"I would be starstruck if I saw Jessica Simpson," Jennifer added. "That would knock me over."

As for who she idolized growing up? The 32-year-old shared that she had posters of Avril Lavigne up in her room. "And a poster of dogs," she joked, adding, "I wasn't cool."