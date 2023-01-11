The Crown's Elizabeth Debicki Looks Royally Good in Pink at the 2023 Golden Globes

We're bowing down to Elizabeth Debicki's red carpet look.
The Crown actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series at the 2023 Golden Globes for her portrayal of Princess Diana in season five of the Netflix drama. So, it isn't surprising that the Australian performer made sure she looked royally good before hitting the red carpet at the awards show. (See every star at the 2023 Golden Globes here.)
Dressed in a flamingo pink, strapless gown and sparkling jewels, the Night Manager alum made it clear that she's a fashion icon much like the royal she portrays on the period drama.
Still, Debicki previously teased to E! News that playing the late princess has shaped the way she talks and carries herself. "Now apparently I do it all the time, involuntarily," she told E! in November. "I'm shooting season six at the moment. So I'm in and out."
As for recreating Princess Di's iconic fashion moments? Debicki shared that she was nervous to recreate one specific look: the Revenge Dress.
"We all felt the responsibility of the revenge dress because it's something that everybody wanted to see," she further shared. "It's an incredibly powerful sartorial moment in the history of fashion. That dress is so emblematic of so many things because it's so brave and beautiful, but it's also so tinged with our understanding of what was going on in this person's life. So the duality of that is really powerful, I think, and we really felt that we had to do it properly."
For those unfamiliar with the "Revenge Dress" or have yet to tune in to season five of The Crown, Princess Diana famously stepped out in a striking little black dress the same night then-estranged husband King Charles III appeared in a 1994 ITV special, in which he admitted to having an affair with his now-wife Queen Consort Camilla.
"It's a totally unique dress too—the structure of it, the shape of it, the look of it," Debicki recalled of wearing the popular LBD, "and so I certainly won't ever forget that day on set. We shot it in the same location that it actually happened, so there was this slightly deep layering of things going on that day."
Debicki is reprising her role of Princess Diana for season six of The Crown, which is currently in production. For everything we know about the new season, keep reading:
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)