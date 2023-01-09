Nicola Peltz Reacts to Mother-in-Law Victoria Beckham's Birthday Message After Feud Rumors

Watch : Nicola Peltz Tells Why Brooklyn Beckham Drove Her to Set Everyday

No spice here.

Victoria Beckham paid tribute to daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz–who married the designer and David Beckham's eldest son Brooklyn in April 2022—on her 28th birthday, sharing a sweet message alongside a photo of the pair together.

"Happy Birthday @NicolaAnnePeltzBeckham ��," Victoria captioned the Jan. 9 post. "Hope you have a lovely day!!! X"

Nicola sent the love right back to the former Spice Girls member saying, "Thank you so much! ������"

Victoria's message to Nicola comes after months of rumors surrounding the relationship between the two, which emerged following the Bates Motel actress and Brooklyn's spring nuptials.

But Nicola squashed the rumors in Sept. 2022, praising both Victoria and David in an interview with Grazia, stating, "They're great in-laws."