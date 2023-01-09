10 Lip Oils That Will Keep Your Lips Hydrated Through Winter

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
If I had to choose only one part out of my makeup routine for the rest of my life, I would 100% go with lips. I absoutely love a glossy lip— the shinier the better. From sparkly tints that can elevate any daily look to gorgeous neutral shades that highlight a full-glam face, I wholeheartedly believe that lips can make or break any makeup look.
But even with my undying love for lip glosses, I have to admit that they come with their fair share of downsides, especially during the colder seasons. Every time the wind blows, my hair gets stuck to my lips as if they were made of glue (at the end of the day, I'm sure there's more gloss on my hair than my lips), which means I have to reapply constantly— but wait, there's more. Every time I reapply, I can feel my lips begging for some moisture, and the motto "beauty is pain" rings in my head. All hope seemed lost for me, until I discovered my latest obsession: lip oils.
If you've never heard of lip oils before, get ready for your new obsession. They combine the soothing hydration of lip balms with the beautiful shine of lip glosses, providing long-lasting tints to your lips minus all the stickiness and greasiness. Think of it like a one-stop shop for your lips (but they're also perfect for layering under the lipsticks you have in your inventory already for extra pigmentation). Beacuse of their moisturizing properties and high-shine finishes, lip oils have become an absolute cold-season essential for me.
We've rounded up the best lip oils we love for combatting dry winter lips, and we're sure you'll love them, too.
Nooni Korean Lip Oil
This Nooni lip oil has 4,400+ 5-star reviews on Amazon, and it's available in six different tinted colors. The revitalizing formula includes ingredients like apple water, raspberry fruit extract and a botanical oil blend that's rich in vitamins A, C and E.
One Amazon shopper called this the "most perfect every day gloss," writing, "I suffer from dry lips and this lip gloss is so hydrating and adds the most beautiful color on my lips!! i literally can't leave the house without it. it's long lasting and the more you apply the more prominent the color is. this lip oil has replaced chapstick for me because it feels so hydrating. I've had so many girlfriends ask me what lip product i'm wearing and i've put so many on this! it's a perfect lip oil :)"
Kosas Wet Lip Oil Plumping Treatment Gloss
If you're looking for a hybrid lip treatment and gloss that also plumps your lips for maximum juiciness, look no further than this Kosas lip oil. The non-sticky, hydrating formula is vegan and cruelty-free, and the high-shine finish will give you that "my-lips-but-better" vibe that goes perfectly with any makeup look.
Dior Lip Glow Oil
Chances are, you've seen this Dior lip oil all over social media— and for good reason. With nurturing ingredients like cherry oil, the formula not only protects and soothes lips, but also gives you that shiny, glossy look without all the stickiness and greasiness. I've been using the Rosewood color for the past year, and I absolutely love how it keeps my lips moisturized while ehnacing their natural color.
Milani Fruit Fetish Lip Oil
This Milani lip oil is another beloved favorite in the TikTok beauty community, not only for its stunning pigmentation and soothing hydration but also its wallet-friendly price. The oil is available in 4 fruit-inspired flavors, and the custom oil formula includes ingredients like fruit extracts and vitamin E that your lips will love.
Clarins Lip Comfort Oil
The Clarins lip oil is one of those tried-and-true products that go above and beyond. The product's nourishing formula includes a trio of plant oils that gently hydrate and plump lips, while providing a gorgeous hint of shiny color.
Ilia Balmy Gloss Tinted Lip Oil
If one of your 2023 resolutions is to prioritize clean products in your beauty routine, this Ilia lip oil is about to be your new best friend. The formula is packed with plumping hyaluronic acid and major moisturizing properties to leave your lips full, soft and smooth without the stickiness.
ChapStick Total Hydration Moisture + Tint
ChapStick is one of the classic lip balm brands we've grown up with, but did you know it came out with a nourishing lip oil that's just as hydrating as the balm with added shine? The lightweight formula is made with 100% naturally sourced ingredients that glides smoothly on your lips while providing tons of hydrating vitamins. With the less than $5 price tag, this level of lip care is hard to beat.
Nicka K Pure Lip Oil
Nicka K's lip oil has a stunning satin finish with a barely-there tint that will leave your lips looking oh-so gorgeous. With ingredients like vitamin E, jojoba oil and argan oil, it's no surprise that reviewers love how hydrating and soothing the product is.
One Amazon shopper wrote, "Love this! I use this every single day. It's super long lasting and moisturizing. Gives a very very slight tint, just a very natural blush tone. Looks like glass on the lips. Love this stuff!"
NYX Professional Makeup #Thisiseverything Lip Oil
NYX Cosmetics is arguably one of the most recognizable and affordable beauty names in the game, and the #Thisiseverything lip oil definitely lives up to the hype. The oil has a subtle, sweet vanilla-cherry blossom scent that you'll love, in addition to hydrating almond, rosehip and jojoba oil. Like the product name, this lip oil is everything you could want in a lip oil and more.
Tarte Sugar Rush Lip Sip Vegan Lip Oil
If you want to keep it sweet and simple, this Tarte vegan lip oil will provide maximum hydration with a subtle sheer tint that goes perfectly with any look. The formula is cruelty-free, dermatologist-tested and petrolatum-free, not to mention it includes ingredients like jojoba, hazelnut and sunflower seed oils.
Looking for more amazing beauty and skincare deals? Check out Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale, which includes picks from Sunday Riley, IT Cosmetics and more.