10 Lip Oils That Will Keep Your Lips Hydrated Through Winter

If I had to choose only one part out of my makeup routine for the rest of my life, I would 100% go with lips. I absoutely love a glossy lip— the shinier the better. From sparkly tints that can elevate any daily look to gorgeous neutral shades that highlight a full-glam face, I wholeheartedly believe that lips can make or break any makeup look.

But even with my undying love for lip glosses, I have to admit that they come with their fair share of downsides, especially during the colder seasons. Every time the wind blows, my hair gets stuck to my lips as if they were made of glue (at the end of the day, I'm sure there's more gloss on my hair than my lips), which means I have to reapply constantly— but wait, there's more. Every time I reapply, I can feel my lips begging for some moisture, and the motto "beauty is pain" rings in my head. All hope seemed lost for me, until I discovered my latest obsession: lip oils.

If you've never heard of lip oils before, get ready for your new obsession. They combine the soothing hydration of lip balms with the beautiful shine of lip glosses, providing long-lasting tints to your lips minus all the stickiness and greasiness. Think of it like a one-stop shop for your lips (but they're also perfect for layering under the lipsticks you have in your inventory already for extra pigmentation). Beacuse of their moisturizing properties and high-shine finishes, lip oils have become an absolute cold-season essential for me.

We've rounded up the best lip oils we love for combatting dry winter lips, and we're sure you'll love them, too.