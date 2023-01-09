Adam Devine Reveals Paramount+ Has Canceled the Workaholics Movie

Watch : Sarah Hyland & Adam Devine's Modern Family Magic on Pitch Perfect Set

There's no easy way to say this, but the Workaholics movie has been unceremoniously let go.

According to Adam Devine, the cast and crew of the previously planned follow-up film were only given five weeks' notice that they will no longer be going into production.

"We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time," the actor wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. "I'm butt hurt that I don't get to work with my best friends again. I'm butt hurt for the fans, and I'm butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs."

Devine famously created, wrote and starred in the Comedy Central sitcom opposite Blake Anderson and Anders Holm, as well as Kyle Newacheck, for seven seasons from 2011 to 2017. The series also starred Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe and Erik Griffin. The movie was first announced in February 2021.