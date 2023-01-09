Wednesday's Catherine Zeta-Jones Channels Morticia Addams With Goth-Glam Look

Watch : Wednesday RENEWED for Season 2 by Netflix

Catherine Zeta-Jones has a finger-snapping fashion moment.

The Wednesday actress, who plays matriarch Morticia Addams on the hit Netflix show, channeled her character with a sexy goth-glam jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad.

The black, silk satin design featured a plunging neckline with intricate lace embroidery and sheer cutouts all over. She completed the risqué look with gold hoop earrings, smoky eye makeup and an effortlessly wavy hairstyle.

"I just woke up like this and realized it's the weekend," the National Treasure star captioned her Instagram. "I am going back to bed. Happy Saturday."

Catherine's Morticia-inspired outfit couldn't have been more fitting, as Netflix recently announced Wednesday was renewed for a second season.

"It's been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world," creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar told TUDUM on Jan. 6. "We can't wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore."