Kelly Rizzo and Full House Stars Honor Bob Saget on Anniversary of His Death

Bob Saget continues to be celebrated for his heart and humor.
Exactly one year after the Full House star was found dead on Jan. 9, 2021 in a Florida hotel room following a comedy tour stop, those closest to Bob, including wife Kelly Rizzo, can't help but feel "lucky" to have experienced so much quality time with him.
"There is one thing I carry with me every single day that makes this survivable," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 9 with a collage of photos. "I AM THE LUCKIEST. I am the luckiest that I got to be his wife. I am the luckiest that I got to live with his warmth, and laughter, and brilliance and love."
Kelly went on to share her gratitude for her bonds with the comedian's daughters Aubrey, 36, Lara, 33, and Jennifer, 30—whom he shares with his ex-wife Sherri Kramer—before reflecting on her life with Bob.
"I am the luckiest that I got to watch him firsthand help people, make them happy and make the world a better place," Kelly noted. "Some people can live 1,000 lifetimes and never live a life as fully as he did. And to that I have to say, ‘Well done. You really won life, honey.' And that is why I will be forever grateful for him and all the endless love he gave me, until my last day."
Bob's extended TV family is also sharing their fond memories of working with the actor. On the anniversary of Bob's passing, Candace Cameron Bure spent hours watching old videos of the Full House star on her phone.
"Videos I couldn't watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh," she wrote on Instagram Jan. 9. "They comforted me and warmed my heart. I watched them over and over and laughed so hard. I miss him so much and I'm grateful he was my friend for so many years. I love you, Bob. *now go hug a friend like Bob would."
As for Dave Coulier, he will forever be grateful to Bob for giving him a chance when he was just starting off in the industry.
After becoming "instant brothers" with Bob at a Detroit comedy show when he was just 18, Dave, 63, has no doubt that the anniversary will lead to a variety of emotions.
"At some point today, I'll think about how much I miss him and I'll shed some tears," he wrote on Instagram. "Then I'll hear Bob's voice, and it'll make me laugh. Enjoy the gifts of life while they're still here with you. Tell those you love that you love them…and hug them like Bob Saget. #huglikebobsaget."