Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale Last Day to Shop: 60% Off Tory Burch, Spanx, Free People, Ugg, and More

Today is the final day to get discounts on Nordstrom brands, including Nike, Vince Camuto, MAC Cosmetics, Beachwaver, Jeffrey Campbell, and Sam Edelman.

E! Insider Shop: Nordstrom SaleTom Werner/Getty Images

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

To shop or not to shop? That is never a real question because the answer is always "yes," especially when there are major deals and discounts. Today is the final day to shop the Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale.

You don't want to miss out on these amazing prices for women's clothing, beauty products, home essentials, handbagsshoes, kids' clothing, and men's clothing. There are so many great items on sale at Nordstrom, so if you need a starting point, check out these must-haves from top brands including Tory Burch, Nike, Free People, UGG, Spanx, Vince Camuto, MAC Cosmetics, Beachwaver, Jeffrey Campbell, and Sam Edelman.

Nordstrom Deals

MAC Bronzing Powder

MAC bronzer has always been a favorite because it gives a natural-looking sunkissed glow, without messy glitter. 

$31
$19
Nordstrom

The Beachwaver Co. Beachwaver® Pro Line 1.25-Inch Rotating Curling Iron

If you aren't the best hair stylist, but you love how your strands look when curled, you need to try this iron. It automatically rotates, doing the work for you. It could not be easier to use. You will become obsessed. 

$199
$119
Nordstrom

Tory Burch Kira Square Crossbody

Buy this now and you will carry it forever. It is a classic bag that will always be in style. It's a great investment, especially at this price. 

$498
$349
Nordstrom

Nordstrom Vanna Bootie

These sophisticated booties are a "yes," whether you're dressing up or going casual. Nordstrom has them in three colors.

$140
$70
Nordstrom

Circus by Sam Edelman Evangeline Mule

Switch it up from your standard black loafers with these platform mules.

$90
$50
Nordstrom

Hanky Panky 3-Pack Original Rise Lace Thongs

If you're hesitant to buy new undies following some holiday weight gain, that's very relatable. However, Hanky Panky thongs won't give you that problem. These "one size fits most" panties are great to adjust to weight fluctuations without permanent stretching out between wears.

$72
$32
Nordstrom

UGG Fluff Yeah Faux Fur Slingback Sandal

You'll want to wear these fuzzy UGG slippers everywhere you go and you can since they have a durable sole, which makes them both indoor and outdoor shoes. There are a few colors to choose from.

$100
$50
Nordstrom

Free People We the Free Fuji Off the Shoulder Thermal Top

Exude some effortless coolness with one of these off-the-shoulder tops from Free People.

$68
$37
Nordstrom

Nike One Lux 7/8 Tights

Not all black leggings are created equal. This pair from Nike are stretchy, comfortable, and they actually stay in place.

$90
$52
Nordstrom

Open Edit Blazer

This camel blazer is great for a day at the office or you can roll up the sleeves for an effortless, casual look. It's also available in other colorways.

$75
$45
Nordstrom

Jeffrey Campbell Rainpour Waterproof Rain Boot

These look like leather boots, but they're actually waterproof rain boots. Opt for fashion and function with this pair, which comes in several colors.

$75
$42
Nordstrom

Spanx Faux Patent Leather Leggings

Spanx is famous for its faux leather leggings. They're comfortable, sculpting, and incredibly flattering. Nordstrom has these in two colors with standard, petite, and tall lengths.

$128
$77
Nordstrom

Free People Amelie Mock Neck Knit Dress

You can never have too many black dresses. You can easily go casual or dress this one up, depending on how you style it. It comes in lavender too.

$128
$38
Nordstrom

Vince Camuto Membidi Pointed Toe Leather Boot

Feel chic and look sleek with these leather booties. The conical heels are easy to walk on and you'll want a pair in every color.

$169
$64
Nordstrom

