Austin Butler Reveals the Down-to-Earth Advice He Received From Leonardo DiCaprio

Austin Butler is flying high.
From scoring a 2023 Golden Globes nomination to receiving the Breakthrough Performance Award at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the Elvis star has a busy award season ahead of him. Luckily, Austin knows how to stay grounded through it all thanks to words of wisdom from none other than Leonardo DiCaprio.
As for the advice his Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-star gave him? "It's really how lucky we all are," Austin exclusively told Chief Correspondent Keltie Knight on the Jan. 9 episode of E! News (airing tonight at 11:30 p.m.). "To stay humble and to stay grateful, really, is kind of the core of what we talk about."
But beyond pointers from the Oscar winner, Austin—who is currently dating model Kaia Gerber—has some other relatable ways of staying down to Earth. "I have a dog," he shared. "My dog is therapeutic. I think, you know, spending time in nature—I try to spend some silent time every day and just focus on all there is to be grateful for."
The 31-year-old has sparked plenty of awards buzz thanks to his portrayal of music legend Elvis Presley in the Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic Elvis. And before he hits the Golden Globes red carpet on Jan. 10, Austin revealed which of the film's many memorable scenes was his favorite to shoot.
"I'll say walking out on the Vegas stage the first time, and the way that we filmed it as one, continuous concert," Austin explained to E! News. "So, the curtain came up, and I was able to walk out and do the entire concert. So, that was an experience I don't think I'll ever have again. It was really special."
As for what The Carrie Diaries alum has his sights set on next for his career? "I'd love to work with Paul Thomas Anderson," he stated. "That's my dream right now."
As for what The Carrie Diaries alum has his sights set on next for his career? "I'd love to work with Paul Thomas Anderson," he stated. "That's my dream right now."
