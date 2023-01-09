MMA Fighter Victoria Lee Dead at 18

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2022

Family and friends are mourning the loss of MMA fighter Victoria Lee.

Victoria's older sister, Angela Lee Pucci, shared the rising star passed away on Dec. 26. She was 18 years old.

"She has gone too soon and our family has been completely devastated since then," Angela wrote alongside a Jan. 8 Instagram photo of Victoria standing in front a sunflower field. "We miss her. More than anything in this world. Our family will never be the same. Life will never be the same."

Angela went on to share that Victoria, who won three fights during her career, "was the most beautiful soul who ever lived."

"She was the best little sister in the world," she added. "The best daughter, the best granddaughter and the best godma/aunty to Ava and Alia. We miss you so much sis. More than you could ever realize. We're all broken. Because a piece of you was in each of us and when you left, those pieces were ripped out of us. We will never be the same."