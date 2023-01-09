RHOP's Ashley Darby and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson Break Up

Watch : Luke Gulbranson Updates Budding Romance With Ashley Darby

There's two new single stars in the Bravo-verse.

The Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby announced that she and Summer House's Luke Gulbranson have split after two and a half months of dating.

"Luke and I are not romantically involved anymore," Ashley—currently going through a divorce from Michael Darby—shared on the Jan. 8 episode of Watch What Happens Live. "Really, my life is very complicated. As you guys can imagine, I'm going through a very difficult situation."

While Ashley added that "Luke was a trooper—he went through some things," ultimately co-parenting sons Dean, 3, and Dylan, 21 months, was too hard on their romance.

"It was my situation with Michael," she added, "that affected Luke and I."

However, she had nothing but kind words about her whirlwind romance with the 39-year-old former model.

"I met his whole family," she shared. "They were amazing, I fell in love with them. So great. But I am newly single and this was my first relationship after. It's just nice to be reminded that I am that girl and I love to love and be loved."