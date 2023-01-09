New Year, New You: 11 Essentials For Getting Totally Organized in 2023

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
We're a week and change into the new year, which means we're either well on our way to sticking to our resolutions...or dragging our feet about keeping up with them.
Hey, procrastination happens to the best of us. The post-holiday slump is real, plus the whole "going back to work" thing, and on top of that, we're staring down a calendar that assures us winter is far from over. Great!
If you're here looking for a way to kickstart your routine, or at the very least, accomplish one thing, I have good news for you: It's way easier than you thought. I might be a biased Earth sign, but I'm also serious: The dreaded "organization" task is honestly not so bad.
Whether you're already Little Miss Knows Where Everything Is and are looking for something to take you to the next level, or are tired of looking at stuff on your floor every day and just need the right bin to put everything in, I have you covered.
Here are 11 creative essentials for getting (or staying) organized this year.
Erin Condren Hello Kitty Custom Checklist Notepad
With 25 pages of daily and weekly checklists that can be customized to suit your needs, this adorable notepad from Erin Condren and Sanrio makes keeping track of to-dos fun.
Tiered Storage Cart
Sneak this versatile storage cart wherever you have space for it to enjoy instant access to all of your essentials. When you know where everything goes and you can keep an eye on it, you're much more likely to keep up with organization, too.
Handbag Organizer
Tired of fishing through your handbag every time you need one thing? Pop this slotted organizer into your purse, work bag, or tote, and voila — your stuff, now findable.
Shoe Organizer
With its neat lines and clean, white finish, this shoe rack functions as both organization and décor alike. No more shoe piles by the door!
Dayminder Pocket-Sized Monthly Planner
If you're anything like me, digital calendars can only get you so far. This analog day planner requires you to write by hand and go out of your way to review it, which means you're way less likely to forget it. Plus, it's small enough to slip into a pocket or purse, so it's just as portable as your phone.
Kaffe Square Glass Storage Container
Don't worry, messy kitchen-havers: I haven't forgotten you! Start your journey towards having a TikTok-approved kitchen with this lightweight, aesthetically pleasing container for coffee storage. Goodbye, stale beans.
Clear Lucite Storage Bin
Look, not everyone is ready to graduate to the big leagues right off the bat. Get your cleaning and organization kick started with this clear Lucite bin (or a few of them) and call it a day.
Joanna Buchanan Stripey Bee Pouch
This embroidered pouch from Joanna Buchanan makes you want to keep track of your keys, phone, and other essentials that go missing far too easily.
Erin Condren Nesting Organizer Tray Set
Colorful? Check. Cute? Check. A nesting design that encourages you to get your trinkets organized and keep them that way? Check and check. Truly, this mini tray set from Erin Condren has it all.
Sliding Door Organizer
Thought your place was too small to effectively organize? Think again. This renter-friendly, easy-install shelf instantly adds to your existing cabinet or countertop space. Say goodbye to clutter and hello to "Oh, I know where that is."
Divided Tier Desktop Organizer
Here she is: The ultimate organizer. The crown jewel of desk stuff. The tabletop wizard. None of these are its real name, of course, but with divided tiers aplenty, it's an all-in-one desktop organizer that will make you the "Sure, I have that right here" person of legend.
